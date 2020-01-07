advertisement

A 21-year-old product from the Nadal Academy in Mallorca has beaten the top 20-year-old players Ison Isner and Fabio Foggin to make his mark in the international teams tournament in Australia.

Roodi was in the spotlight last year after Kirgios threw a modest scrum in his game with the Italian Masters, resting his chair on the court.

advertisement

He later blasted the burning Australian as “stupid” and “completely crazy”, prompting Kirgios to shoot him “rather than watching a dull picture” than “boring” Rudd.

“I saw (Rood) playing well in the off-season, practicing every day in Mallorca, and he was doing strong and very good exercises,” says world number one and 19-time Winner Nadal.

“Yes, it is very important to have the start of the season with these two great results to win against Johnny (Isner) and Fabio (Fogeni).”

🇳🇴 # TeamNorway is young enough that the art lesson wasn’t long ago 😉

What grade do you give their skills? #ATPCup |: #Perth pic.twitter.com/SwAkZ2zkP7:

– ATPCup (@ATPCup) on January 7, 2020

Rudd, whose father is Christian Norway’s captain and his coach, stunned current 12-year-old world champion Fogeni 6-2, 6-2 after beating American Isner on Sunday, 19th, 6-7 (3/7), 7 -6 (12/10), 7-5 two days early.

“He’s amazing, and I think he used to have some issues in the past because he preferred to play with clay rather than hard,” Nadal said.

“But it’s something that makes me personally happy because he’s a great guy, he’s hardworking and has a big family around him, great people around him, he’s so happy for everyone.

“It is reassuring for what is to come.”

Last year, for the first time, Rudd entered the top ten and is currently at the height of his career – 53rd, Norway’s second-highest, which in 1999 made him 33rd in the world.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement