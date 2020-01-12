advertisement

SYDNEY – Rafael Nadal had had a very late night and was determined to finish work on the eve of the first ATP Cup final against Serbia before midnight.

After more than 20 tight games against the relentless attack by 20-year-old Alex de Minaur, Nadal switched his first break to the second set, and then everything went one-sided in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win when he won Spain’s semi-final victory against hosts Australia secured on Saturday evening.

advertisement

Nadal and his Spanish team will meet Djokovic’s second-placed Serbian team on Sunday evening at the first title of the new international tournament with 24 teams. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and secured Serbia the win over Russia in the first semi-final.

Nadal said it was a difficult day for Spain. The Davis Cup champion contested the group stage in Perth and traveled transcontinental to Sydney for the playoffs.

He didn’t want to repeat the quarter-finals last night when he lost to David Goffin – just his second loss in a single game since a semi-final loss to Roger Federer at Wimbledon – and then won the decisive double against Belgium until after 1:00 in a match tiebreaker ,

So Nadal basically ended a quarter-finals and a semi-finals on the same day. He didn’t get to bed until 5:30 am and was not happy with the planning.

“Yes, it was hard time, especially for Team Spain … with jet lag to make things a little bit more difficult,” said Nadal. “But here we are. It was an important day for us. Roberto played a great match and I had a great comeback. “

Roberto Bautista Agut had previously won 6-1, 6-4 against Nick Kyrgios, and Nadal’s victory ensured Spain the victory in the doubles, in which Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez won Spain 3-0. Carreno Busta and Lopez defeated Australians John Peers and Chris Guccione 6-2, 6-7 (6), 10-4.

Nadal had not lost any duels since 2016. De Minaur took up the challenge, paused a service break, and ended the first set relatively quickly after failing to score points in the ninth game on Nadal’s serve.

“I was not surprised. He is young. He has a lot of energy. He plays with a lot of passion,” said Nadal about de Minaur. “Change was a bit more energy efficient than usual. So he was able to take advantage of that. And I think than the match started, I could always play better and find the rhythm and energy a little better in my body. “

Nadal led Spain to the Davis Cup title in Madrid last November and is aiming for two consecutive wins at international team events.

To do that, he must end a drought on the hard court against Djokovic that stems from his win at the US Open in 2013. Djokovic leads his career meetings between 28 and 26, but was dominant on the surface. Nadal’s last five wins in her series were on sand.

“This is not an individual competition. This is a team competition, ”said Nadal, referring to the best-of-three format. Spain always put the team above the individual players.

It took a few shots to get the captains and teams from Serbia and Russia to applause on day 9 and to separate Djokovic from Medvedev’s top 5 players in the first game of the tournament.

Djokovic had the crucial break in a long fifth game after a lengthy rally ended with an exchange of volleys and drop shots. But Medvedev urged him to the end and forced Djokovic to produce some of his best tennis players when he started for the match. The seven-time Australian Open champion secured three break points during the game, including one with a real desperation: he wanted to get a volley, tried a drop shot, and then found a provisional forehand when he leaned back.

“Exciting, tiring, happy, terrible at the same time” was Djokovic’s conclusion. “There were many rallies and it was very tiring. Very physical fight, but also mental fight … some amazing points.

“Definitely one of the most exciting games I’ve played against him or any of the best players in recent years.”

Dusan Lajovic defeated Karen Khachanov 7-5, 7-6 (1) in the opening single, and Serbia also won the double 3-0.

Although Djokovic showed signs of fatigue, he prevailed against Medvedev in the third set and ensured that he could play another individual match in Sydney. Next week he retired from the Australian Open tournament in Adelaide on Saturday.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement