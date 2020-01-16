advertisement

Rafael Nadal, the world’s number 1, will face Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Australian Open next week, while Serena Williams will face Anastasia Potapova in search of the 24th Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard is trying to break Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles on his least preferred surface after only winning once in Melbourne in 2009.

Australian Nick Kyrgios could be waiting for him in round four, the draw revealed on Thursday.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for the eighth Australian Open record against Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Serb had a good year in 2019, winning five titles, including at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon, on the way to ending the year as number two, just behind Nadal.

After helping his country win the ATP Cup, he will continue his incredible run in Melbourne against a German who fell at the first hurdle last year. He holds a 68: 8 record.

Djokovic has met young Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight.

The timeless Federer (38) meets the American Steve Johnson in the third quarter of the men’s draw, who has set himself a seventh Australian Open title and won his last in 2018.

Williams, who wants to try to beat Margaret Court’s record in the Australian team’s 24 most important singles games, is starting 90th against Russian Potapova with a potential quarter-final against defending champion Naomi Osaka.

The winner of eight years, she joins the tournament after three years of drought and wins the Auckland Classic. She is fighting for an eighth Australian crown and her first slam title since Melbourne in 2017.

Her sister Venus has a blockbuster fight in the first round against the exciting young American Coco Gauff. The winner could face Osaka in the third round.

Third seed Osaka starts defending her title against Marie Bouzkova.

The number 1 in the world, Ashleigh Barty, starts against the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko. The French Open winner contested a collision course with the finalist Petra Kvitova last year.

The fourth seed Simona Halep has a difficult opening task against Jennifer Brady, who defeated Barty and Maria Sharapova at Brisbane International.

The second Karolina Pliskova competes against Kristina Mladenovic.

