Spain and Serbia are safely in the Final 8 and are not among the countries competing for one of the top two runners to join the knockout winners of the six groups in Sydney.

Nadal overcame his most difficult trial, beating Yoshihito Nishiooka 7-6 (7-4) 6-4, following singles victories earlier in the game against Nicolas Basilashvili and Pablo Cuevas.

The world number one, playing for the first time in the heat of the day in Perth, was not the best and made 36 unrealistic mistakes.

But Nadal claimed that the first set equaled breaking twice, while the second improved a little when it came to a decisive blow to Nishokoka’s ninth game.

Nadal then doubled for the first time in the tournament, teaming with Pablo Carreno Busta, 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 10-6 over Ben McLachlan and Go Soeda.

Soeda lost to Roberto Bautista Agut earlier, as Spain, which also won the Davis Cup in November, had a 3-0 win in a row.

“Here was the first heat experience in Australia, so we were playing in difficult conditions and it was hard,” Nadal said.

“I played against a player who started the season under fire, so that was an important victory for me and the team.”

The Dj Djokovic also scored three wins in one out of three and a 6-3 6-3 win over Chile’s Christian Garin in Brisbane.

Serbia won the match 2-1, and Dj Tkowicz, who also beat Kevin Anderson and Gael Monfiley earlier, as well as a double-double against France, will lead one of the top two runners-up in the Final 8.

The Ok Okovar claimed he was resting against many other top players early in the season.

“I never thought I’d come across the blocks and have to have high intensity meetings from day one,” he said, defending his Australian Open title at the end of this month.

“I had Kevin Anderson playing some extraordinary tennis. I thought it was the toughest match I’ve played here in Brisbane.

“And again against Monfils, though it was a straightforward rally, there were still a lot of rallies, and it was quite long and exhausting.

“I’m really happy with the challenges I’ve had here over the last six, seven days, and I hope this can allow me to shape my future for Sydney and Melbourne.”

