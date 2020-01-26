advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Maybe the questions just bored him. He was surely physically and emotionally spent after the longest win in his career. So Nick Kyrgios slumped on a table with his arms crossed when he spoke monotonously to reporters at the Australian Open.

Until the topic of his upcoming showdown in round four against Rafael Nadal was raised.

Then Kyrgios sat up and said, “I’m excited, honest. Play one of the best tennis players on center court in your own slam – it’s pretty damn cool.”

Moments later, he added, “That’s why you’re playing.”

That is also the reason why we are watching. When the best-manned Nadal, a 33-year-old Spaniard, and the 23-year-old Kyrgios, a 24-year-old Australian, meet at Melbourne Park (Monday, local time; Sunday evening EST). It is not clear what will happen.

“Undoubtedly great for this sport,” said Pat Rafter, member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, who won the US Open twice. “The way they both hit the ball makes it a classic.”

But there is more to it than that.

The truth is, tennis needs more of these matchups: Nick vs. Rafa; young versus old; Youngsters are aiming for confirmation with their first Grand Slam title. big serve against baseline superiority; The trick-shot artist against the grinder who plays every point of his life depends on it. The do-it-his-way guy, fined thousands of dollars and put on probation by the ATP Tour, against the statesman, who says everything in order and never gets into trouble.

The dichotomies offer an incredibly fascinating aspect of their rivalry that dates back to 2014 when a young Kyrgios Nadal shocked Wimbledon.

And don’t make a mistake: it’s a rivalry. There is a certain dislike on each side, even if both men wanted to take the view that they really can’t hate each other too much considering how little they interacted outside the field.

“I don’t know him personally, honestly,” said Nadal.

Hours later, Kyrgios said something similar.

“I don’t really know Rafa. I never hung out with him or anything. So I don’t really know how he’s doing,” said Kyrgios. “I don’t really like him. I mean, I don’t know him at all. A damn tennis player. Don’t know him as a person. I am sure that he is fine. “

However, they exchanged barbs through the media after Kyrgios defeated Nadal in Acapulco last year. When they played at Wimbledon in July – a win for Nadal that gave him a 4-3 lead – Kyrgios shot a shot straight into Nadal’s midsection and then refused to apologize.

“It is clear, of course, that I don’t like him doing things that I don’t think are good. If he plays good tennis and shows his passion for this game, he’s a positive player for our tour – and I want to that my tour gets bigger and not smaller, “said Nadal.” If he’s willing to play his best tennis and play passionately, he’s one of those guys. Of course, if he does the other stuff, I don’t like it. “

Kyrgios is a showman who says and does things that create drama. Check out his fifth win over Karen Khachanov, which lasted almost 4½ hours on Saturday night. Kyrgios took a break from glowing pain and bled his hand for a second while diving, who had argued with the umpire about a time violation warning, hit 33 aces, wasted one match ball in the third set and another in the fourth, and was two points from that Defeat in the fifth.

It took Nadal less than 100 minutes to win his damn third place finish, which is only due to how flawless he played.

“Ultimately we are two different tennis players. We do it very differently. After Wimbledon (2019) – I lost, I was beaten by the better player – I shook his hand, looked him in the eye and said,” Too good, “said Kyrgios. “No matter if we don’t like each other or whatever, I think there is a layer of respect. It is one of the greatest ever. I also read that he thinks I’m good for sports. We both have some respect for each other. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we like each other, but … we’ll go out there and show contrasting styles and personalities. “

So it’s fine to tune in to how well he handles his emotions and how well he handles Nadal’s left forehand with topspin foam. Or to see how well Nadal copes with the distractions of Kyrgios, as well as the 220 km / h of the 187 pounder.

Choose one to support. Or not. Switch on and enjoy in any case.

Or as 2003 Wimbledon runner-up Mark Phillippoussis put it: “Find a nice, comfortable couch and get the popcorn out!”

