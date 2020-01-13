advertisement

West Coast Rapper Snoop dogg shoot for Miami. The hip-hop artist shared a few positive words aimed at Trick Daddy after his arrest over the weekend.

Key facts: Last weekend, Snoop Dizzle posted on Instagram a message about the importance of supporting black men instead of focusing on negative coverage.

Key details: Over the weekend, social media showed no mercy for the flaming Trick photo.

Wait, there is more: According to reports, the bust went down last weekend in Florida.

According to the police report, a Miami-Dade officer responded to a report from a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a dark-colored Range Rover in Southwest 128th Avenue and 42nd Street in Miami around 3 h 20 in the morning. approached the driver’s side, he saw that the driver “seemed to be asleep behind the wheel”. (Miami Herald)

Before you leave: Trick finally failed a sobriety test and landed in a police station.

The report said that Young had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes and that the officer had smelled of alcohol on his breath. Police said Young failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a police station where the police found cocaine in his belongings. Young was already wanted on a warrant for driving under the influence. (WPTV)

