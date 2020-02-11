advertisement

North Korea continued to improve its nuclear and ballistic missile programs last year in violation of United Nations sanctions, according to a confidential U.N. report. seen by Reuters on Monday.

The country also imported illegally refined oil and exported $ 370m worth of coal with the help of Chinese trucks, the report added.

67-page report to the Security Council Sanctions Committee of N.B. of North Korea, which will be made public next month, comes as the United States seeks to revive banned denuclearization talks with North Korea.

“In 2019, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (KPRK) did not stop its illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which it continued to improve, contrary to Security Council resolutions,” independent watchdogs wrote. American sanctions.

“Despite its broad indigenous capability, it uses illegal external procurement for certain components and technologies.”

North Korea has been subject to US sanctions since 2006. They have been strengthened by the 15-member Security Council over the years in an effort to cut funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

SHOP-N-SHIPPING TRANSFERS

Sanctions monitors said that in a new effort to avoid sanctions, North Korea had begun exporting millions of tons of goods – banned since 2017 – using trucks.

“According to one Member State, the KPRK exported 3.7 million metric tons of coal between January and August 2019, with an estimated value of $ 370 million,” the report said.

“According to the Member State, most of the KPRK’s coal exports, approximately 2.8 million metric tons, were carried out by ship transfers from KPRK-flagged vessels to local Chinese barracks.”

The unidentified member state told observers that the ships had shipped coal directly to three ports in China’s Hangzhou Bay and also to facilities along the Yangtze River.

U.S. monitors also said one member state reported that North Korea had exported at least one million tonnes of sand diving, worth at least $ 22m, to Chinese ports.

Pyongyang’s China ally has repeatedly said it is implementing US sanctions.

In a statement, China’s mission to the United Nations described any allegations against China as “groundless”.

“In implementing Security Council resolutions regarding the KPRK, China has always faithfully and seriously fulfilled its international obligations and sustained significant losses and tremendous pressure in the process,” a representative of China’s U.N. mission said.

In Beijing on Tuesday, a foreign ministry spokesman said China was concerned about the course of the report, which he said should be strictly confidential as it had not yet been officially released.

“We do not offer any comment on relevant news reports,” Geng Shuang told a daily conference.

Sanctions monitors reported that North Korea continued to illegally import refined oil through ship-to-ship transfers and direct shipments.

Since 2017, North Korea’s annual refined oil imports have been captured by the U.S. Security Council at 500,000 barrels. The monitors said the United States announced that between January 1 and October 31 last year, Pyongyang imported refined oil that exceeded the cap “many times over”.

‘INDEPENDENT EFFECTS’

While UN sanctions are not intended to harm North Korean civilians, the UN report said: “There can be no doubt that UN sanctions have had unintended effects on the humanitarian situation and relief operations, although access to data and the evidence is limited and there is no credible methodology that cannot determine UN sanctions from other factors. “

Russia and China have raised concerns that the sanctions were hurting North Korean civilians and have expressed hope that easing some restrictions could help break the deadlock in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

But the United States, France and Britain said now is not the time to consider lifting sanctions.

North Korea has said it is no longer obliged to withhold nuclear tests and missiles, blaming the United States for failing to meet a deadline of 2019 to show more flexibility in nuclear talks and “brutal and sanctions”. inhuman “.

The U.N. report. said North Korea conducted 13 missile tests last year, launching at least 25 missiles, including new types of short-range and submarine ballistic missiles.

“It continued to develop infrastructure and capacity for its missile program,” the monitors said.

Sanctions monitors also concluded that North Korea continued to carry out cyberattacks against financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges globally.

“These attacks have resulted in monetary losses and have provided illicit income to the KPRK in violation of financial sanctions,” the report said.

“These attacks are low-risk, high-reward, difficult to detect, and their increasing sophistication can irritate the attribute.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Additional reporting by Huizhong Wu in Beijing; Editing by Howard Goller and Clarence Fernandez)

