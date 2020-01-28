advertisement

SOUL – North Korea will impose a one-month quarantine on all foreigners coming from China in an effort to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said on Tuesday.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry’s protocol department gave the announcement in a message to the embassy on Tuesday, the Russian mission said in a post on its Facebook page.

North Korea has not publicly reported any cases of the new strain of the virus, which has killed at least 106 people in China and infected more than 4,500 on Tuesday.

Although no deaths have been reported from China, the outbreak has raised an international alarm as there are still many important unknowns surrounding the virus. It can cause pneumonia, which has been fatal in some cases, but it is still unclear how dangerous the virus is.

Tuesday’s announcement identified several hotels in North Korea as potential quarantine locations, depending on where foreigners enter, the Russian embassy said.

The protocol department said the measures were to protect the staff of international organizations and diplomatic missions in North Korea, as well as to prevent an explosion, according to the embassy.

North Korea is taking “high-intensity” measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the dissemination of hygiene manuals to medical clinics, increased production of anti-viral drugs and increased quarantine efforts in border regions and airports, and seaports, etc. The ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Tuesday.

The country is also sending health ministry officials to vulnerable areas and identifying pneumonia patients in local communities to test and isolate them if needed, the newspaper said.

Last week, Pyongyang informed tourism companies that it would stop foreign tourists indefinitely, which is a major source of hard currency for the sanctioned regime. (Reporting by Josh Smith. Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Sangmi Cha; Editing by Kim Coghill)

