Illustration from Golden Cosmos; Photograph of the source by Rochelle Brock

Our Washington correspondent, Susan B. Glasser, speaks with Representative Zoe Lofgren, one of the House managers in the Donald Trump dismissal trial. Historian Jill Lepore looks to the 1930s – the last time democracy in America seemed so onerous – to glean lessons for our time. And N. K. Jemisin, one of the most famous authors of science fiction, is grappling with the deep heritage of racism at the root of the genre and in the work of H. P. Lovecraft.

A view of removal from the Capitol

Jill Lepore on Democracy at Risk, Yesterday and Today

N. K. Jemisin on H. P. Lovecraft

