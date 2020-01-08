advertisement

A frustrated fireman has come across misinformation that is spreading on social media related to the current bushfire crisis.

Drew went to his Facebook yesterday and, in a now viral post, blew up some widespread myths about the fires, their causes, and obvious obstacles to fighting fires.

“First of all, does the fact that I am a fire give me all the insight into this complex subject? Not even close by and I have to make that clear, ”began the decorated fireplace.

“However, I had a strong need to say something here because I just can’t bear the wrong science and the downright lies that are traded as news or facts on social media.”

“No, the Greens have not stopped the risk of burns being reduced. We are still doing them and yes, we should definitely do more of them.”

This is an assessment confirmed this morning by New South Wales Rural Fire Service representative Shane Fitzsimmons, who has abolished the widespread misconception that “green tape” makes it more difficult to reduce risks.

“Our biggest challenge in hazard reduction is the weather and the windows that are available to do it safely and effectively,” Fitzsimmons said in an interview about sunrise,

“Of course, environmental and other controls have to be carried out, but we are optimizing them. There are special laws that give us clearance and are intended to cut through an otherwise very complex environment.”

Mr. Fitzsimmons said that longer and hotter summers – caused by climate change – mean that the window of opportunity to reduce hazards is shorter each year.

This is widely accepted by firefighters, including Drew, who said extreme weather and drought made firefighters’ jobs difficult.

“Yes, conditions were so bad this season that there were still fires in areas where there were fewer burns earlier this year,” he said.

However, he also said that governments need to invest significantly more in reducing the risk of burns.

“NSW, for example, is estimated to have increased its budget from $ 100 million to $ half a billion, a factor of five, and the money has to come from somewhere,” he said.

He also rejected another social media proposal that environmentalists “locked up” national parks and nature reserves.

“Yes, they have to burn too, but they’re hard to burn,” said Drew.

“They are the (protected areas) of the Australian fauna that can no longer survive in the arable landscapes and housing estates that we have established. By burning national parks indiscriminately, species are literally wiped off the ground, since they often do not have to go anywhere else.”

And he urged both sides of the political spectrum to look beyond their social media and news consumption bubbles.

“No, a video on Facebook of a guy in the bush shouting at the greens is not information about what caused these fires. No, a video from someone who yelled at ScoMo for not funding the NSW Rural Fire Service (government funded) does not reveal what caused the fire. “

Opponents of action against climate change have reported on social media and in the comments on news websites, including news.com.au, to combat the suggestion that bushfires should do more to cut emissions.

“No, climate change is not causing a fire,” said Drew. “Lightning strikes, people, negligence, etc. … cause fires. But yes, climate change contributes to rising temperatures and droughts, which worsens fire conditions.

“Yes, climate change contributes to a longer fire season. Yes, we should have acted against climate change long ago. We all. The whole world. Everyone.

“No, no one knows exactly how climate change has contributed to tightening the conditions for this year’s catastrophic fire season. However, the best science and scientific consensus available is that there is an undeniable link.”

The University of Queensland Critical Thinking Lecturer, Peter Ellerton, believes the spread is thanks to people looking for information that confirms their existing beliefs.

“This is a wonderful example of” motivated thinking “in which we justify how we hold onto a belief that has served us in the past but the evidence speaks against it,” said Dr. Ellerton told news.com.au.

“Attempts to preserve it are becoming increasingly inconsistent and chaotic. You see that something like this happens more intensely. “

According to Dr. Ellerton has organized groups of people, institutions, and even commercial interests that are “keen” to find reasons to uphold their views.

Queensland University of Technology researcher Timothy Graham has used the hashtag #ArsonEmergency to investigate more than 300 Twitter accounts that posted about the bushfires.

He found that a third were bot-like – the automated dissemination of spurious information about how the bushfires started.

The idea that most, if not all, fires were caused by fire beetles is wrong. While the police have charged dozens of arsonists, the number is well below the “hundreds” reported.

Some even shared fake news articles that reported that climate change activists had deliberately lit bush fires to substantiate their point of view.

“The motivation behind this is often not to change people’s opinions about the bushfire itself and its course, but to create discord on polarized political issues and to increase existing tensions,” said Dr. Graham the ABC.

Other viral posts on Facebook about the bushfires have spread bizarre conspiracy theories that the government is responsible for the fires that have been set on fire to clear land for high-speed trains.

Some posts have even pointed out that Muslims set it on fire as a kind of jihadist terrorist attack.

“The stuff is only shocking if you start with the assumption that people make fact-based decisions,” said Dr. Ellerton.

“They don’t. And we rarely do.

“We are much more convinced of stories than facts. Facts are important, not a question, but they are not enough.”

He said that sometimes people don’t care if something is not true as long as it maintains their ideology or perspective.

“In a world where so much and so little is known about you, it is comforting when your own worldview is massaged by many people,” said Dr. Ellerton.

