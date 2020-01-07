advertisement

Rob McElhenney plays a selfish star of a video game in the team’s new Apple TV + comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”.

Apple TV + may have conquered the Golden Globes, but it was enough to have a seat at the table right at the start to signal the possible tidal changes in the streaming wars. “Dickinson”, “The Morning Show” and “Servant” helped launch the new platform, which is appreciated by critics and fans, and the hits keep going – Apple hopes anyway. Next up is a new comedy by the makers of “Its’ Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, FXX’s hugely successful and long-standing comedy, created by Rob McElhenney. McElhenney was accompanied by Charlie Day, star and executive producer of “Its’ Always Sunny”, and Megan Ganz, the author and executive producer, in the development of the new series for Apple TV +.

The new trailer teases McElhenney with another, albeit more successful, version of his character “It’s always sunny”: the selfish star and creative director of a popular animated video game. He is determined to pay homage to the rest of the development team when it comes to chasing popularity in the highly competitive world of gaming. In the early press for the show, Deadline described “Mythic Quest” as “a cutting-edge comedy set in a video game development studio that explores the subtleties of human condition in a fun and innovative way.”

The rest of the cast includes Oscar winners F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”), Danny Pudi (“Community”), Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”), Charlotte Nicdao (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and David Hornsby (” It’s always sunny in Philadelphia ”), Ashly Burch (“ Final Space ”), Elisha Hennig (“ The Sinner ”) and Jessie Ennis (“ Better Call Saul ”).

Ganz, who previously worked as a writer for major TV comedy stars Community and Modern Family, has written some of the most popular (and craziest) episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet ”as the longest running live action sitcom of all time – and continues to stand out from the growing competition as it heads for a record-breaking season 15.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. All nine half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy created by McElhenney and Ganz will be available on Apple TV + on February 7th. Check out the new trailer below.

