advertisement

Mytheresa saw impressive growth of almost 25% in 2019. Now it is after an even larger part of the market. As of today, the German e-tailer is making its men’s fashion debut. The offer for men with 120 luxury brands aims to convince the customers of the luxury men. Since December, it has been launched on the market in a campaign with a real doctor, cook, drummer and teacher. The company also increases its exclusivity.

For example, Mytheresa worked with Prada, Thom Browne and Valentino on capsule collections for men with outerwear, suits, sneakers, brogues and much more. In addition, Mytheresa and Saint Laurent have launched the exclusive pre-launch version of the company’s gender-neutral Spring’20 Runway collection. President and CEO Michael Kliger said: “We can offer our customers access to something special that they can only find at Mytheresa, and this makes us a unique luxury experience destination for them.”

connected

Here Kliger FN gave a detailed insight into the business strategy behind the market launch and what customers can expect from this new world of men’s clothing.

advertisement

Mytheresa men’s campaign for Valentino.

CREDIT: Mytheresa

Why was this the right time to start?

MICHAEL KLIGER: “We believe that this is a moment in which a new chapter in men’s fashion is opening. There is a shift away from streetwear towards more tried and true luxury that is really in line with [our] European DNA and the belief in a tightly curated range of the very best products. “

What are the advantages of being late with the game for men?

MK: “One advantage is that we can look at men’s fashion with a fresh and uninhibited view of what we did before. On the other hand, we will of course concentrate on our offer as a highly curated offer with a clear attitude and a penchant for true luxury. “

How is Mytheresa’s new men’s category different from that of your competitors?

MK: “Our offer is based on a state-of-the-art perspective based on post-streetwear. Tailoring, customizing, and appreciating Savoir Faire are key components of our approach. It doesn’t go back to what we had before streetwear. But it’s more what these men are now expecting and wanting to develop. We present a tight-cut designer portfolio with 120 brands. We are not interested in offering everything and everything that is available on the market, but instead want to focus on the very best pieces available. “

This makes you the only leading luxury retailer to offer women, men and children on the same site. What is the advantage?

MK: “In this way we can present fashion very comprehensively. In addition, shopping on our website becomes even more seamless and easier for what you are looking for. “

Who is your target consumer?

MK: “Our customer for luxury men is global. He may be based in Asia, but he travels and is cosmopolitan. He has a job that gives him the opportunity to buy luxury, but he also has the confidence and passion to look for fashionable items that he can wear. “

How would you describe the business model of the Mytheresa men?

MK: “I like to call our approach” the same house, different apartments “. Our men’s fashion will live on the company’s existing website and use our strengths in terms of curation, exclusive collections and a strong perspective. At the same time, the apartment will have its own visual identity, one own tone and flair. “

You achieved impressive financial results in 2019. How can you take advantage of this growth?

MK: “For us, everything is determined by the customer. We do what is advantageous for him or her – what is not, we let go. Our customer likes it easy because it makes everything easier and clearer. Simplicity requires discipline and difficult decisions. But it pays off for the customer and for us. “

What are your priorities in terms of the geographic markets for men?

MK: “As China is a key market for us, it is very important to be present on the consumer’s channels and platforms. We want our range of men’s clothing to appeal to a global customer. These customers are not necessarily defined by geographic markets per se, as they are often located on several continents. “

What do you see as market share potential for men?

MK: “Our top priority is to become an authority on men. First of all, we have to make sure that it is clear why we now also offer men’s clothing. The finances will follow. We see huge potential, but it will take some time before we position ourselves in the customer’s consciousness as a target for men’s fashion with a focus on continental European fashion. “

advertisement