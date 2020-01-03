advertisement

A strange pneumonia-like infection that first appeared a few days ago in the Chinese city of Wuhan is starting to spread, with the total number of infected people rising from 27 to at least 44. A further 121 people are under medical supervision while doctors try to confirm whether they have the same disease or not.

The disease, compared to bird flu and SARS, appears to have originated in or near the Huanan fish market, and some of the original infections can be traced to workers who operate stalls there. Now, health workers and government officials say that two female patients from Hong Kong are also showing symptoms, and that the couple had visited Wuhan just two weeks earlier.

As the South China Morning Post reports, health officials still don’t know exactly where this viral pneumonia comes from, although they have ruled out several options. Despite the fact that additional infections have been confirmed, it is still believed that the virus does not pass from person to person because no medical staff or family members of those infected have the same disease.

It is still possible that the disease is related to SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to Dr. Gauden Galea from the World Health Organization. “There are many possible causes of this type of disease and further laboratory tests are underway to determine the cause of the disease,” Galea said in a statement. “At present, severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) coronavirus has not yet been confirmed or excluded as the cause of the outbreak.”

It is important to note that no deaths have been attributed to this new, unknown pneumonia virus and that Chinese officials are doing their best to isolate anyone who may be infected to separate them from the general population. Hopefully this is sufficient to draw attention to an increasingly scary situation.

