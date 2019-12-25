advertisement

The singer revealed information that was driving his fans crazy.

Justin Bieber has been absent from the music business for a few years and has released some singles there, but without a premiere a complete record.

Since he married the Haylie Baldwin model, the Canadian singer regained the motivation to advance his artistic career.

Focused on its Christian facet Justin has also focused on evangelizing using his Instagram account.

Days ago Beaver broke his routine in the Polaroid social network with a postcard in which he sits on a graffiti-decorated piano.

The release, which has already exceeded 3.2 million likes, has caused a stir on the Internet and raised the alarm about the possible return of the blonde artist possible return to music.

The interpreter of “baby” has not clarified the reason for such a photo shoot, so that Internet users do not lose their hopes.

The 25-year-old star threw more milk into the fire when he shared a photo that reads “tomorrow” and headed “24. December 31st, January 3rd, 2020 … ”so the world is attentive at this point in time to know what it will reveal.

