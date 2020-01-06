advertisement

Delia Owens the author of the novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a story set in North Carolina that spans two slow-moving timescales. (Photo: deliaowens.com)

Mysteries and thrillers top Surrey’s most borrowed list of Bookstores

“Where the Crawdads Sing” at No. 1, with older classics also represented

Readers in Surrey love a good teaser, judging from the list of Surrey Bookstores, of 2019’s most borrowed books.

Some mysteries and thrillers top the list of 20 adult fiction books for children at surreylibraries.ca.

Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing is at the top of the list, followed by Lee Child’s Past Tense at # 2 and Michael Connelly’s Dark Sacred Night at No. 3.

“If you are in the mood for a crime teaser, Surrey Libraries staff recommend The Redemption or David Baldac’s Long Mercy Road,” the post offers.

“Ironically, older titles, including George Orwell’s classic 1984 dystopia, wild parable, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, and JD Salinger’s classic teenage novel Catcher in the Rye also made the most borrowed list “.

Another listing details the top 15 books borrowed from Surrey Libraries in 2019, with Celeste Ng Everywhere Minor Fires Coming at # 1, followed by Lee Child’s Past Tense at # 2 and John Grisham’s The Rekoning at # 3.

CLICK HERE to view both lists.

• FROM ARCHIVES: List of the 2018 Top Thrillers Libraries Surrey Bookstores.

