advertisement

New York rapper Mysonne has some thoughts on the boxer Gervonta Davis“Legal misfortunes announced. The hip-hop host went online to react to the prized fighter locked up on a charge of domestic violence.

Key facts: Last night Mysonne went on Instagram to weigh in on Davis’ crime and pray that he would learn about the incident.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

Damn… smh .. (Subtitle edited) I said Damn and smh because the brother is very talented but he gave these people every reason to lock him up. He did harm and although his justification – clarification (his punishment was justified). It is still unfortunate and I hope he learns from this situation.

A post shared by Mysonne #Jegna (@mysonnenygeneral) on February 4, 2020 at 3:38 p.m. PST

Key details: Earlier in the week, Davis’ mugshot went viral and included details of the arrest.

PRESS RELEASE – ARREST pic.twitter.com/CGeovmA8os

– Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 4, 2020

Gervonta Davis wrapped up ready to smother the shorty slam pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i

– RIP Kobe Bryant🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, shocking footage showed that Davis had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Baltimore-born world champion boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested and charged with battery after a viral video allegedly showed him in an argument with his ex-girlfriend this weekend. The viral video appears to show Davis, 25, beating his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a child, during a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Saturday. (Local CBS)

Before you leave: Davis first addressed the situation in an article on social media that has since been deleted.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Davis admitted he was “aggressive” with the woman, but denied hitting her. “I never hit her once,” wrote Davis. “Yes, I was aggressive and told her to come … She’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.” Davis, who has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, has since deleted all posts from his account. (Page six)

Mysonne’s message reacts to Gervonta Davis’s arrest: “He gave these people every reason to lock him up” appeared first.

advertisement