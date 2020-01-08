advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – She will literally fill in the big shoes of sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat.

So yes, Mylene Paat feels the pressure to stand in front and in the middle of the Chery Tiggo crossovers.

The national team’s impressive opponent said she was confident that her teammates would rise if the former Foton tornadoes tried to end a four-year title drought.

“I think this is not just a one-player team, so I am confident that we will make it as a team,” said Paat on Wednesday at the start. “But yes, I feel the pressure to do my best.”

The left-wing Pangasinan, who played a key role in Cignal’s revival last season, must occupy the fort, while Santiago and Manabat compete in the tough Japanese league as imports.

The Tiggo Crossovers also announced the acquisition of five other players, namely Jasmine Nabor, Rachel Austero, Janine Navarro, Joy Dacoron and Ria Duremdes.

They will star with Eya Laure, Jen Reyes, Justine Dorog, Elaine Kasila and Marian Buitre.

“We definitely have a deeper bank than last year,” said Chery head coach Aaron Velez. “Chemistry is in the works, but we learn a lot every day and are now sharper, stronger and more competitive.”

The Grand Prix of the Philippine Super League is held from February to June. According to Velez, Santiago and Manabat are expected to rejoin the team by May.

Velez said they will announce their import for the GP in the coming weeks.

