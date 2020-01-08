advertisement

Mylene Paat will fill the big shoes of sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat in every way and, just a few hours after her introduction as a new franchise player from Chery Tiggo Crossovers, feel the pressure.

The impressive opponent of the national team was confident that her teammates would rise as the former Foton Tornadoes tried to end a four-year title that she will lead with the start of the Philippine Super League Grand Prix next month.

“I don’t think this is just a one-player team, so I’m confident we can do it as a team,” Paat said on Wednesday during a launch to announce her signature. “But yes, I feel the pressure to do my best.”

The leftist from Pangasin, who played a key role in the resurgence of the HD Spikers last season, has to occupy the fort, while Santiago and Manabat compete as imports into the tough Japanese league.

The Tiggo Crossovers also announced the acquisition of five more players to complete a massive build. Jasmine Nabor, Rachel Austero, Janine Navarro, Joy Dacoron and Ria Duremdes were added to the list.

