CALGARY – Tyler Myers scored twice and added an assist – all damage caused in the first period – as the Vancouver Canucks built an early 3-0 lead and passed in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames Sunday night.

Myers opened the scoring in a power play at 3:29, scoring his second goal of the season on a 55-meter hand strike that beat a partially-featured David Rittich.

Just over three minutes later, Myers struck again from the same distance, again on a wrist shot, only this time coming with no one in front, his low shot pressing through the Flames goalie’s pads.

Myers’ two touchdowns equate to a career high, making it four more times.

Tanner Pearson with a pair, second in an empty net, and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver (21-15-4), whose fifth win in a row moved them to Calgary and Arizona in second in the Pacific Division. . The Canucks are even on point with the Coyotes but keep a game in hand.

Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin, in the last minute of the game, scored for Calgary (20-16-5). The Flames are unbeaten in their last four home games.

Virtanen extended the visitors’ lead to 3-0 at 10:52 of the first period, again hitting the man advantage. The Flames entered the night with the league’s second-best kill of the season, but Vancouver’s fourth-best power play made it 2-for-2 early in the moment when his shot deflected into Travis Hamonic’s bat.

That goal ended the night for Rittich, who was replaced by Cam Talbot after giving up three goals in seven strikes. This is the second time Rittich has retired this season. His record drops to 17-9-5. Talbot made 19 saves in relief.

With Jacob Markstrom starting the last nine games, including a 49-point performance against Los Angeles on Saturday, rookie Thatcher Demko made his first start since December 7th.

Demko finished with 23 stops to improve to 8-4-1.

Calgary finally got on the scoreboard with 1:24 left in the second period.

As the teams were playing 4-on-4, Andersson jumped in a hurry and neatly buried a one-hit Sean Monahan attack to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Canucks restored their three-goal cushion in 6:14 of the third when Pearson collected the puck forward, rolled and sent a shot over Talbot’s shoulder.

Notes: Miikka Kiprusoff, the Flames’ all-time winning leader, was in attendance. Living in Finland since retiring, he received a standing ovation when introduced and had songs of “Kipper, Kipper” … Calgary LW Sam Bennett was a healthy badass. He has no points in his last eight games … The Canucks have scored 45 first-period goals, which leads the NHL. The Flames are last with 24.

Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press

