YANGON – Myanmar has deployed an Internet shutdown in two conflict-ravaged western states after partially removing the outage five months ago, a leading telecommunications operator said late Monday.

Norwegian mobile operator Telenor Group said in a statement that the transport and communications ministry had ordered mobile internet traffic to be banned again in five cities in the Rakhine and Chin states for three months.

A month-long internet outage in four Rakhine cities – Maungdaw, Buthidaung, Rathedaung and Myebon – and one in Chin State was set up in September amid peace talks demanding an end to clashes between government troops and ethnic insurgents.

Officials cited “security requirements and the public interest” for the comeback, Telenor said, adding that four other cities remain under a disruption imposed for the first time in June last year.

“We were ordered to temporarily halt mobile internet services,” Myo Swe, an official from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday.

“We withdrew our order in these five cities in August-September as the situation in the area was stable. Now we have to drop the order again as needed,” he said.

Tun Tun Nyi, an army spokesman in Myanmar, said the army was not aware of the closure.

“We do not know and have not heard of it,” he told Reuters by phone Tuesday.

The order comes amid the force of violence. Two women were killed and seven were injured last month when a Rohingya village in Rakhine state fell under artillery fire.

Myanmar’s army has denied allegations that it was responsible for the shelling, which came two days after the United Nations’ highest court ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee the northern state of Rakhine in 2017 following a military crackdown which the United Nations has said was deliberately executed.

The military has denied any wrongdoing, describing the crackdown as a legitimate counter-insurgency operation in response to attacks on security forces by Rohingya militants.

Recently, the region was plunged into further chaos by fighting between the army and the Arakan army, a group of ethnic Rakhine rebels who have been fighting for greater autonomy in the state for more than a year. This conflict has displaced tens of thousands and killed tens.

Lawmakers in the affected areas said the outage had negatively impacted businesses and could prevent help from reaching villages captured in the fighting.

“Some villagers have to flee their villages when fighting occurs,” a member of the national parliament for Rathedaung told Khin Saw Wai.

“We can help them if we see from Facebook posts that they need food or have problems.”

Another lawmaker, Maung Kyaw Zan of Buthidaung city, said the closure was not good for Rakhine given the ongoing clashes.

Aung Marm Oo, editor-in-chief of Development Media Group, a Rakhine-based online media group, said the outage had disrupted the publication of news of the conflict.

“Internet disruptions adversely affect journalism … The internet is essential for us to be able to send video files and pictures to our news stories,” he said. (Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Michael Perry)

