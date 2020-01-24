advertisement

YANGON – Myanmar has put in place measures to protect Rohingya Muslims, a ruling party spokesman said Friday, slashing an order by the International Court of Justice the day before to stop genocidal actions against the ethnic minority.

The Hague-based court ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya persecuted from further atrocities and preserve evidence of alleged crimes, as the predominantly Muslim Gambia launched a lawsuit in November accusing Myanmar of genocide.

“The government is already making most of the orders,” Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy, told Reuters by phone without elaborating. “Another thing to do is to submit reports,” he said, referring to one of the court-approved measures that requires Myanmar to write a regular summary of its progress.

advertisement

But he said the civilian government, which ruled along with the military in a difficult constitutional agreement that reserves great powers for the commander-in-chief, cannot control the troops.

“In current political circumstances, we have difficulty resolving some issues – such as (the order) that the government must ensure that its military or armed insurgents do not commit genocide or attempt genocide against Rohingya or Bengal,” he said.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled western Rakhine state to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 to escape a military-led crackdown that the U.N. has said was deliberately executed. Myanmar says the military campaign was a legitimate counter-insurgency operation launched in response to militant attacks on security forces.

About 600,000 Rohingya remain inside Myanmar, locked in apartheid-like conditions in camps and villages, unable to freely access health care and education.

They are derived as “Bengalis”, implying that they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite tracing their history in Rakhine for centuries.

The court said in its ruling on Thursday that it did not accept Myanmar’s assertion that it had taken steps to facilitate the return of refugees, promote peace in Rakhine and hold the army accountable through local mechanisms.

“In particular, the Court notes that Myanmar has not submitted to the Court concrete measures specifically aimed at recognizing and securing the Rohingya’s right to exist as a protected group under the Genocide Convention,” she said.

“THERE IS NO GENOCIDE”

While Thursday’s ruling was an emotional victory for the minority, who have been fighting for decades to prove their existence as an ethnic group, legal analysts said it would be difficult to force Myanmar to comply.

In a statement late Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said it had noted the ruling but did not mention specific steps it was taking. The next day the front page of the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reads: “Myanmar is considering the ICJ’s decision. There was no genocide in Rakhine. “

While the measures are legally binding, there is no enforcement mechanism.

In separate statements Friday, Britain and Malaysia urged Myanmar to fully implement the measures. U.S. human rights spokesman Liz Throssell said at a U.N. conference. the office in Geneva “calls on Myanmar to immediately and unconditionally implement them fully.”

“We know there are restrictions but it is very important that the Rohingya community in Bangladesh and Myanmar know that the world has heard them, the highest court in the country has made this decision,” human rights lawyer Antonia Mulvey said. .

Kobsak Chutikul, a Thai diplomat who in 2018 left a government-appointed panel set up to investigate the alleged atrocities, said he feared the government would “delay and be disfigured” as soon as the spotlight went off.

Of the dozens of people interviewed by Reuters in Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital, only two were aware of the trial and none of them paid much attention.

“I knew that Myanmar would lose this issue as the other side is funded by Islamic countries,” said one civil servant, who also asked not to be named.

(Reporting by Thu Thu Aung and Sam Aung Moon. Additional reporting and writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

advertisement