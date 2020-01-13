advertisement

A former partner of a sneaky plumber from Derby who stole thousands of pounds from unsuspecting customers says she suffered “two years of absolute hell” with him.

The woman says that Paul Flood inflicted “psychological torture” on her while they were together.

She said he had also stolen at least £ 5,000 from her own money, forcing her to take out loans which she still paid back.

And she believes that when the 45-year-old is released from prison, he will continue to scam people who know nothing about his shady past.

Last month, Flood, who also bears the names of Paul Gilman and Paul Roma, was imprisoned for 15 months at Derby Crown Court.

This audience learned how he had used at least three different names and created a number of illegal businesses to convince customers to part with thousands of pounds.

In some cases, he demanded money in advance for work that he did not perform or only partially completed.

And he incited a victim to part with over £ 9,000 saying that he needed £ 2,000 to bring his recently deceased mother home – when in fact she was still alive.

“Fallen for his lies”

Her former partner, from Spondon, who does not wish to be named, said, “He did this to me, he did it to his own daughter and he will continue to do this kind of thing when he gets out of prison.

“I spent two years of absolute hell with him, falling for his lies and now I want others to know what the real Paul Gilman, Paul Flood or whatever his real name really is.”

The woman said she first met Gilman at the age of 17, but only met him as a girlfriend at the age of 20.

She said at the time that they were both before the family court system and therefore had a common connection.

The woman said, “I trusted him but in a short time, he wove his lies.

“I never knew that he had been declared bankrupt and that he was creating companies with all kinds of names.

“I had people who came to the door to say they wanted their money when he didn’t even live here.

Missing necklace

“I found a box hidden in a cupboard that contained unopened letters and invoices from a merchant, saying that he owed them £ 6,000.

“I took out a loan because he told me he needed the money.

“There was a time when a necklace that belonged to my mother disappeared and Paul told me that my son had thrown it in the toilet.

“My son denied this, but Paul insisted, even going so far as to remove the bowl from the toilet to search for it.

“But I found out later that he sold it, which was heartbreaking for me.

“I was with a compulsive liar and it was psychological torture for me.”

His trial

During his conviction hearing, prosecutor Julia King described a number of counter-floods, currently on Curzon Street, that have occurred.

She said that Flood had been declared insolvent in 2015 and, as such, “suspended indefinitely” from starting his own business.

But then he started a number of businesses and traded under at least four different names.

Some of the Flood companies worked under the names Trueflame Heating Derby Ltd, Simply Heating (Derby) Ltd, Clover Heating Services Derby and Heat King.

Miss King said in May 2015 that he cited a £ 1,800 woman to replace and install a boiler, asking for half the money in advance and the remaining £ 900 towards the end of the work.

Owed money to Plumbase

But he left on the last day, saying that he was taking his son to football, and that he never came back, leaving the installation incomplete and with a number of shortcomings.

Miss King said the second victim was Flood’s own daughter who loaned him £ 1,500 without knowing he was bankrupt, saying that if she had, she would not have given him the money.

She said the next victim was the Plumbase provider with which Flood opened an account in March 2016, giving an address from Oaklands Avenue, Littleover, taking almost £ 5,000 of goods and never paying for them.

The next idiot saw Flood cite a £ 1,600 woman to replace a boiler, pocket the money and then not even show up, claiming that his van had been stolen.

And the latest victim was a lawyer Flood spoke of giving him more than £ 9,300 for work he had never done and to buy a new work van.

The former partner said, “He absolutely used me and I think he is a very dangerous and unstable man who will do this to other people who don’t really know what he looks like.

“He cheated on me, he cheated on his clients and he even cheated on his own daughter.

“I don’t think 15 months is enough for what he did, he should be locked up for a very long time.”

Flood, who previously had addresses in Littleover and Willington, pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including fraud, of obtaining credit while bankrupt and of acting as director of a business while he was bankrupt.

In addition to being imprisoned, he also received a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his daughter directly or indirectly for 10 years.

