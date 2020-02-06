advertisement

The offer was originally launched on January 8, 2020. The first live activation took place three days after the match between the China – Netherlands women’s hockey teams.

Eleven hockey gadgets have already been played on the platform so far and Hockey Fantasy has already collected 1.5 lucky users from the My Team11 platform.

This move is another anecdote for the company’s vision, that is, to spread the concept of fantastic sports and diversify it for a larger audience.

My Team11, which has their former brand Indian pirate Virender Sehwag as their brand ambassador, has a base of around 10 million + active users and, along with a new addition to its fantasy hockey, also offers fantasy cricket, fantasy football, fantasy basketball. , fantasy volleyball, and fantasy kabaddi are the only platforms in two formats, namely Safe Play and Regular Play, which offers its users multiple playback options.

Commenting on the development, Vinnit Godarah, CEO and Co-Founder, MyTeam11 said: “We are proud of the fact that we were able to add hockey to our roster. The Indian hockey team is doing really well and is building up to the Olympics. , it’s going to be one of the main attractions for fans. We already have a bunch of sports like Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball and Hockey is a very strong addition. “

Together with the ever-growing hockey fraternity in the country, as well as the rise of world-wide sports and the reproduction of the same in fantasy format, the foundation is very similar to the hockey breakthrough and importance it has always held as a national sport.

Source: Press Release

