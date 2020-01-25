advertisement

Dan Le Batard has become known for a lot of running things, and one of them involves discussing the physique of current MLB-free agent Derek Dietrich. This caused Dietrich to appear shirtless on Le Batard’s radio show, which he did again on Friday. And that later led to a very funny role reversal at Highly Questionable, where Dietrich was clothed and Le Batard was shirtless:

Take more than a chain and sunglasses, Dan …… pic.twitter.com/khkfdBRAfM

– Very questionable (@HQonESPN) January 24, 2020

Here is a transcription of it:

Le Batard: “How am I with this look? I feel a little bit better than you in this ensemble. How do I do? “

Dietrich: “Ha! I mean, it’s in the works … “

Le Batard: “Don’t make me laugh! It wobbles, it wobbles.”

Dietrich: “Well, we could use a few trimmers …”

Le Batard: “My nipples could cut diamonds, it’s so cold here.”

Dietrich: “A few visits to the gym, a few visits to the local gym, and we’re ready to come here next season.”

It’s pretty funny, even if a lot of viewers probably never wanted to see Le Batard without a shirt. And at least he warned people:

Apologize extensively and in advance for what you will see on @HQonESPN @minakimes @PabloTorre

– Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) January 24, 2020

No word yet about whether ESPN is considering a suspension or not. But hey, Le Batard was less ashamed of Dietrich in this segment than a few pirate broadcasters last year commented on Dietrich’s grandfather …

