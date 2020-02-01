advertisement

It’s been a big weekend for Netflix. In addition to Uncut Gems, Bojack Horseman and Miss Americana, seven Studio Ghibli classics are now available – including My Neighbor Totoro.

Since it was founded in 1985 by Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, who were described as one of the most influential people in TIME Magazine in 2005, the studio’s films have often proven to be universal, beautifully sketched triumphs.

Until recently, the legendary Japanese animation company was reluctant to stream. However, Netflix’s takeover of international streaming rights was announced at the end of last month – and the first care package has just landed on the platform.

My neighbor Totoro, who follows two girls who make bizarre ghosts in a forest near their suffering mother’s house, is a heartwarming piece of art – and it’s just one of the studio’s masterpieces to see this weekend.

You can now also admire Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s delivery service, Only Yesterday, Ocean Waves, Tales from Earthsea and (a personal favorite) Porco Rosso.

Except for the United States, Canada, or Japan, the titles are available practically all over the world (this is due to the fact that WarnerMedia has acquired the US streaming rights for the new HBO Max platform).

Goshli studio producer Toshio Suzuki said according to the deadline:

Nowadays there are several great ways that a film can reach the audience. We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our movie catalog. We hope that people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.

Following the agreement, the films will be dubbed on the platform in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand with subtitles in 28 languages ​​and up to 20.

Only one film is excluded from the deal – as with HBO Max, the absolutely devastating Grave of the Fireflies will not be available because the film was not produced by the studio’s parent company Tokuma Shoten, but by Shinchosha, the editor of the original novel.

The rest of the collection will be added over the next two months. On March 1st, Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, my neighbors, the Yamadas, The Cat Returns, Arrietty and The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya will be seen.

And finally, on April 1st, the following features will be added: Pom Poko, Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo on the cliff by the sea, from above on Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises and When Marnie War There.

