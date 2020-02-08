advertisement

As the country prepares to vote on Saturday, thousands of Irish people around the world are waiting for the outcome of the general election to see how this could affect their future. Most cannot vote because Irish citizens lose their rights if they live outside the state for more than 18 months.

Last year, more Irish emigrants left the country than returned. An estimated 29,000 Irish nationals emigrated in the twelve months to April 2019, compared to 26,900 who returned, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

We asked the Irish living abroad what problems they are facing. Here is a selection of their answers:

Patricia McCabe, Australia: “The decision to move home was taken from my hand”

I lived abroad for almost 18 years. I trained as a nurse in London and made the decision to travel to Australia for a year. It has now turned 12 this year. I was originally in London and Perth because I personally chose to live abroad and until recently hadn’t given much consideration to moving home. As a nurse, I was aware of the ongoing healthcare crisis and the terrible circumstances reported for patients and health workers. Although I stayed abroad due to personal decisions, this was definitely one of the reasons why I “put off” moving home. I am now facing another one – the real estate crisis. It is the first time that I am seriously considering moving home, but it seems that the choice has now been torn from my hands. If I had a family here, I would never be homeless, but my dog ​​and I would really struggle to find a place to call our own. For a long time, my mother felt very hurt and confused as to why I wanted to stay abroad. The preparatory parliamentary elections have brought the country’s problems to the fore. It is the first time that she understands why. It is a very sad state.

Niall Curley, Brussels: “It is time for all Irish citizens to vote”

I missed the repeal of the eighth referendum on amendments, the European and local elections, and I’m going to miss this year’s general election – all because I didn’t have the time to travel the three hours to Prague Airport and from there to rural Roscommon to cast my vote, which takes about five minutes. Now it’s the same story from Belgium. I intend to return to Ireland and my constituency in the next few years. It’s not a fantasy or a strange dream to say this, and the government elected next week will be one that affects me and my family. But I am denied the right to appoint the leaders of my district council, my MPs, and my national leaders, while most countries do. It is even mandatory to vote no matter where you live if you are a citizen of Australia or Belgium. It is time for us to move forward like the rest of the world and give everyone in Ireland the opportunity to vote.

Shannon Connolly, Scotland: “The government makes it impossible to get home”

I am an almost trained clinical psychologist and have been living and training in Scotland for four years. My partner, also from Cork, was kind enough to move with me and we enjoy the quality of life that Scotland has to offer. However, we are reaching the age we want to buy and house and are starting to think about settling down and having children with the support we definitely need from our families nearby. However, this seems impossible right now. The Health Service Executive (HSE) does not appear to be interested in hiring an adequate number of mental health professionals, and it is difficult and lengthy to switch my doctoral qualifications. I also understand that they intend to effectively ban all non-government-trained psychologists by 2022. I’ve worked so hard that only the government makes it impossible to get home. The real estate crisis also makes it more difficult. Here in Scotland, the government recently announced interest-free equity loans to support first-time buyers. We plan to buy and live here for a few more years and wait for the Irish government to fix this nonsense. I hope everyone votes at home and makes sensible decisions.

Kevin Cronin, Perth, Australia: “I’m not sad not to have a voice”

It is not clear to me that there has to be a discourse on Irish emigrants in the election campaign. I can imagine that most emigrants are economic refugees. Ultimately, it’s exactly the things that keep us from returning in the current campaign. Given the recent leaders’ debates, it is interesting how progressive the debate is in some areas but how mysterious and entangled in the past in others. Talking about everything that is happening in the area of ​​clean energy and climate change has a strange bedfellow pointing a finger at rampant homelessness and the failure of the health system. I don’t find it annoying that I don’t rate a mention as an emigrant, and I don’t find it annoying not to have a vote. I went out to pasture again and am enjoying the benefits that this has brought. I would also guess that anyone who has to spend most of the three hours a day commuting from an overpriced shoebox soaks up the lion’s share of their overtaxed salary while their children have to go to different schools because they are wrong I think I would like to focus entirely on the Irish in Ireland to go to their local one. I watch with interest and hope that one day they will get it right.

John Spillane, Sydney: “Is it time for a national discussion about what it means to be an Irish citizen?”

Why don’t Irish citizens have full voting rights abroad (as do US, Canadian and Australian citizens)? Is it time to have an in-depth national discussion about what it means (in terms of rights and obligations) to be an Irish citizen?

Nicole Campbell, Melbourne: “One topic I’ve rarely heard is funding science.”

I did my PhD in immunology in 2018 and moved to Melbourne last year to do a cancer research job. As with all emigrants, the cost of living, especially housing, is a major obstacle to returning home in Ireland. One topic that I’ve rarely heard is science funding. Ireland trains a large number of science graduates each year, but our declining investment in science and research is a problem that will soon jeopardize our performance in this area. Research laboratories are underfunded and are unable to employ sufficient staff such as research assistants and postdocs. In addition, salaries for these positions are too low, especially considering the number of years of training and experience required and the cost of living in cities where most of these jobs are located. We will likely lose much of our scientific talent to other countries or industries, which will mean a great loss to Ireland’s historically excellent scientific research performance. Even if I returned to a higher position than my current job in Australia, I would probably have to accept a substantial cut in wages and higher living costs, which would make such a step untenable.

Anna O’Grady: “I’m afraid of what we have to pay for car insurance.”

I will be moving home with my family in April 2020. Although I am so excited about the prospect of returning, I am afraid of what we have to pay for car insurance. We’re going to live in the country, so we have to get two cars. It will cost us thousands to get on the street. Insurance companies should not be able to charge excessive prices if you can show that you do not have a claim bonus from abroad. I haven’t made a claim in 14 years, but the same fees apply as for a new driver. In my view, this is discrimination.

Michael Foley: “I think I should be able to vote as a person entitled to vote”

I am part of the forgotten generation. I left home in 1993 and am still closely following what is happening at home. I think I should be able to vote as a person entitled to vote.

