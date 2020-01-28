advertisement

A teenager from Ravenstone, near Coalville, who has been called “unreachable” and kicked out “countless” times, excelled at college, leaving his mother beaming with pride.

Brannon Underwood, 17, suffers from ADHD and comorbid behavior disorders, both of which seriously affect his behavior.

He has had difficulties in education since he was young and attended two different high schools, where he has been excluded several times – once, nine times a month.

Mom Kerry Underwood, 43, said: “His conditions affect his concentration and he will do anything dangerous.

“He has no notion of danger and will take everything literally.

“He wouldn’t think that something was wrong if an adult told him to do something, he would just think of it as an experience.”

Brannon attended a local elementary school with only 26 students, and although he struggled there, he stayed in school with the support of staff.

Brannon with his younger sister Morgan

(Image: Kerry Underwood)

Kerry said: “He struggled throughout elementary school, but because he was so friendly, they swept all the problems under the rug.

“In fact, I wanted him to go to a special school, but they insisted on being able to face him.”

After attending a small primary school, moving to a large secondary school with more than 500 students was a great shock for Brannon and his mother.

“He was always in trouble”

She added: “It was a massive change, and his behavior got worse.

“He was still in trouble, and once he was kicked out nine times in a month.

“The school called me to pick him up, then he came home the next day and was excluded again.”

Despite Kerry’s attempts, Brannon was not qualified to attend a special school.

She said, “It was a nightmare, and I felt like I was banging my head against a brick wall.

“No one wanted to help me.”

At 16, Brannon was transferred to Loughborough College, with the bare minimum required to enter.

Kerry added: “In the letter the school wrote when he was transferred to college, they said it was” inaccessible “.

“The school did not know how to meet its needs.

“I was really worried about what was going to happen, he really had no qualifications.

“I thought he would end up pushing carts in a supermarket.”

However, against all odds, Brannon has thrived at Loughborough College and is now in his second year of study in catering and hospitality and has been nominated for various awards, including Student of the Year.

He has passed all his exams and is currently studying for his level three diploma in catering and hospitality, following in the footsteps of his sister Billie-Gee, 19, who studies the same course at university.

Since coming to college, Brannon’s behavior has improved considerably and his mother says he no longer even needs his medication.

Kerry said: “The college has been fantastic and Brannon has excelled since he was there.

“He’s already saying he wants to study baking next year.”

“I am really very proud of him”

Although Brannon does not want to go to university, his mother thinks that he will probably be offered a scholarship soon.

His mom says he really found his passion in life and in addition to studying at university, he also works part-time in a cafe.

Brannon also reached the final of the Zest Quest Asia 2020 national final and was shortlisted for the 2020 Country Range student team challenge.

He also won three silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2019 Welsh International Culinary Championships.

His cooking skills also impressed Michelin star chefs, as he was invited to train in the two Michelin star restaurant in London Bibendium after impressing at the Young Risotto Chef of the Year Awards 2020.

Darren Creed, catering manager and head chef at Loughborough College, said: “In fact, I think it took at least two hours to fully blend in with Brannon.

“It had meant so much to him to reach this stage in a competition for industry leaders, but he found the entire finale an incredible experience – and finally began to appreciate the fantastic award he had received in recognition of everything.

“It is such a boost for his confidence and he is looking forward to entering the kitchen of Bibendum.”

Kerry added: “I am really very proud of him.

“What I want to say to other parents whose children have been excluded is not to abandon them.

“Even if your child has had difficulties and has been told that he has no potential, he can succeed.”

.

