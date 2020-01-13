advertisement

Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for My Hero One’s Justice that shows Deku gameplay footage of how he does the malicious overhaul.

This is how Bandai Namco described the trailer for the fighting game My Hero Academia:

“(! May contain spoilers!) The squad of My Hero One’s Justice 2 is getting bigger and tougher: The overhaul releases its most frightening form so far and Deku exceeds its limits in order to use 100% full cowl!”

Look at how the two are arguing.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is developed by Byking. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from March 13, 2020.

The game gives players access to 40 My Hero Academia characters and contains “iconic and unforgettable scenes from the anime”.

Some of the new characters added to the game include Yakuza captain Kai Chisaki and U.A. Third grade high school students, Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki and Nejire Hado. They are accompanied by Mina Ashido and Minoru Mineta Class 1-A.

Players will receive a playable Nomu character and two additional playable characters that will be unlocked ahead of time. Crunchyroll reports that these two early characters are Izuku Midoriya Full Cowling 100% and Kai Chisaki Ver. 2 seen in the trailer above.

There is also a bonus release for My Hero One’s Justice players. When you save My Hero One’s Justice data, you can unlock an Izuku Midoriya customization item. This activation is not cross-platform.

There is also a Collector’s Edition for the game.

The Collector’s Edition comes with an Izuku Midoriya Light Up figure, Shikishi, an acrylic keychain set with decoration and overhaul, a pin, a steel book and a Collector’s Box.

Here is the official description of the game:

“The fight for justice continues, but this time the fight in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 is getting bigger, more evil, and more strange. Based on the successful anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter where heroes and bad guys compete against each other in the ultimate test of justice.

Play through the anime and experience unforgettable battles as you relive legendary scenes. After the end of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE you can see what happens to Deku and the class at the UA.

The cast of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE is back and new characters from the series are now being added. Build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain with 40 playable characters. Fight to build your PLUS ULTRA measuring device and solve quirks in special combinations that go beyond measure! “

Are you going to pick up My Hero One’s Justice 2? What do you think of this battle between Deku and Overhaul?

