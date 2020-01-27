advertisement

The CD cover for the upcoming release of My Hero Academia’s second season 4 ending theme, “Shout Baby” by Ryokoushoku Shakai, has been revealed.

The cover of the jacket was shared by Twitter user Hero News Network and contains a number of your favorite characters from My Hero Academia, including Deku, Todoroki and Bakugo.

Jacket illustration for the CD release of My Hero Academia, the second final theme of the fourth season, “Shout Baby” by Ryokuoushoku Shakai! The CD will be released on February 19. Pic.twitter.com/ykdr4qmrly

– Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) January 25, 2020

Here’s a better look:

The final theme, played by Ryokoushoku Shakai, was introduced to the show on January 25th in the show’s 78-year episode, entitled “Smouldering Flames”.

The CD will be available for streaming on February 8 and a CD on February 19.

You can see the ending theme and listen to “Shout Baby” below.

The final theme will not only be available in February, but the opening theme “Star Marker” from Kana-Boon will be available in March. According to Otaku Mode, it will be available on CD on March 4th.

You can listen to “Star Marker” below.

My Hero Academia was created by Horikoshi Kouhei and is currently published in the Weekly Shonen Jump. The story follows the adventures of young Izuku Midoriya, who has set himself the goal of becoming the number one hero, even though he has no idiosyncrasy or superpower.

It was first launched in series in July 2014. The manga was adapted to the anime by Studio Bones and was first broadcast in April 2016. The anime is currently in season four.

The franchise has since released two anime films in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising.

A spin-off manga called My Hero Academia Smash !! by Hirofumi Neda was released in November 2015.

Several video game customizations have also been made, including My Hero Academia: Battle for All and My Hero: One’s Justice. A sequel to My Hero One’s Justice is currently under development. Characters from My Hero Academia also appeared in the crossover game Jump Force.

There is also a stage music adaptation called My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” stage, which ran in Tokyo and Osako in April 2019. A second stage play called My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” stage: A true hero is expected in March and April 2020 with the same cast and staff from the first.

