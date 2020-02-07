advertisement

Fans who are dissatisfied with My Hero Academia mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s initial apology for the name of a villain, who is sometimes viewed as a reference to Japanese war crimes during World War II, are demanding further clarification in protest and are destroying their manga collections. The resulting outrage led Horikoshi to give readers a more detailed, formal apology.

Although readers were informed that a reference to Unit 731 in the name of villain Maruta Shiga was unintentional and he intended to change the character’s name, outraged fans felt that the Hirokoshi’s first answer was missing. These fans spawned the hashtag “#Hero_do_not_harm_innocent_people” to voice their complaints and continued to apologize for “correct” Hirokoshi:

# 私 私 達 は 謝 inn け を 欲 い #Hero_do_not_harm_innocent_people

I am so disappointed and angry with what @horikoshiko has done with his work. We need a proper explanation and apology! How dare you joke with our painful story! pic.twitter.com/tz8gBC8JsZ

– Nonoko 小野 人 (@ Nonoko06041) February 5, 2020

#Hero_do_not_harm_innocent_people If you try to play a joke with the story for any purpose, you deserve punishments from us that REALLY PEACE AND LOVE. Whatever you advocated in your stories … you are all FAKE!

– こ 阿 部 れ い (Д Д ﾟ *) (@ Reiko_0527) February 6, 2020

#Hero_do_not_harm_innocent_people You have to respect my pain, but I can expose your scars, so selfish and rude, it is ridiculous that they are still preaching peace and being heroes, are they really satirists? pic.twitter.com/ywn1WMTaTz

– AIRANDO (@ AIRANDO5) February 6, 2020

# 私 私 達 は 謝 inn け が 欲 い #Hero_do_not_harm_innocent_people

It’s ridiculous because of you.

English translated version is so expensive in the UK, but I don’t want to keep it anymore. pic.twitter.com/HOiuJ0e669

– Krista_Youko (@ IPROMISEU4EVER) February 4, 2020

The growing backlash inevitably led Horikoshi and Weekly Shonen Jump’s editor, Shueisha, to apologize again by posting statements from Weekly Shonen Jump’s Twitter account in Japanese and English, and declaring that Maruta Shiga’s name had been chosen for the To bring the character closer to the previous league of the villain leader Shigaraki and to convey a feeling for his “round and round” appearance.

This is a preview from 2020 to 10

週刊 週刊 少年 v ャ ン 編 集 集 pic.twitter.com/OvvfryPINo

– (@jump_henshubu) February 7, 2020

Formal apology for the name used in My Hero Academia in the weekly Shonen Jump issue 10, 2020. Pic.twitter.com/W9H1sTZJJe

– (@jump_henshubu) February 7, 2020

Shueisha’s apology is:

“Formal apology for the name used in My Hero Academia in the weekly Shonen Jump issue 10, 2020

Regarding the character “Maruta Shiga,” published in Chapter 259 of My Hero Academia (Weekly Shonen Jump, Issue 10, February 3, 2020), numerous readers from China and other countries have indicated that the name is memories to the tragic past. “Shiga” is part of another character’s name and Maruta (Kanji: round + bold) reflects the appearance of the character in question. Any obvious reference to historical events was completely unintentional. Even so, the character’s role as a doctor for the evil organization in connection with his name was detrimental to foreign readers in China and elsewhere. The editors would have had to take the time to think about it beforehand. We didn’t do it, and we are deeply sorry.

We are serious about the severity of this problem and will change the name both in the physical volume release and as soon as possible in the digital version of the chapter.

To prevent this type of problem from occurring again, we will use our energy to deepen our understanding of a variety of historical and cultural issues. By being more aware of the thoughts and feelings of people from all walks of life, we deliver mangas that can be loved by everyone.

February 7, 2020

Shueisha ”

Horikoshi made his own separate statement:

“By using the name” Maruta Shiga “in Chapter 259 of My Hero Academia, I deeply offended a large number of readers. I am really sorry. The character – with deep reverence for the former rogue league boss, All For One – wanted to feel closer and decided to take the last name of All For One (Shigaraki) and make him his own (Shiga). I gave it the first name “Maruta” because it is round and plump. Any other meaning is random and I had absolutely no intention of hurting so many readers that I now know I did. I apologize wholeheartedly.

In the future I will do everything I can to ensure that this never happens again.

-Kohei Horikoshi ”

What do you think of Shueisha and Horikoshi who apologize? Do you think they needed an apology on a subject? How could that affect My Hero Academia?

