advertisement

My creator of Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, apologized to fans of his manga after some readers viewed the recently revealed villain’s name as a reference to Japanese war crimes during World War II for future chapters.

Chapter 259 of My Hero Academia begins by revealing Maruta Shiga as the name of the mysterious scientist who supports the villains throughout the manga and is responsible for creating the Nomu, the all-for-one peculiarity, and for experimenting with Tomura was Shigaraki:

advertisement

In Japanese, the word “maruta”, which is literally translated for logs and wood from trees, is considered derogatory and offensive due to the historical connotations of the term. During both the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II, Imperial Japan operated a research facility called Unit 731, which regularly conducted biological warfare experiments and human experiments on political prisoners and prisoners of war, many of whom were Chinese or Koreans. Since the original cover story for Unit 731’s facility was that it was a logging company, the employees referred to their human victims as “marutas” and equated their deaths with felling trees.

Some fans, particularly Korean and Chinese fans, quickly felt that the use of ‘Maruta’ in the character’s name was an intended reference to Unit 731 and were quickly outraged. They asked Horikoshi to apologize for the perceived insult and start the hashtag campaign. Sorry_Horikoshi. “

# APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI # Dont_Use_ 丸 太 _Horikoshi # maruta731

The use of the derogatory term as the character’s name in the comics is an insult to war victims and victim countries. I think the author has to openly and sincerely apologize! pic.twitter.com/haAYqIOpcF

– Faust (@FaustCrimson) February 3, 2020

# APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI # ヒ ヒ カ カ 真面目 真面目 あ あ や ま

I’m from china. I loved this cartoon very much.

But above all, I’m a human, a Chinese. We cannot forget the story and the dead in World War II.

I want to get an apology. We want to get an apology. Bad English.

– winter_beast_ (@eWhbgTlgiZMqBBS) February 3, 2020

#APOLOGIZE_HORIKOSHI # ヒ ヒ カ カ 真面目 真面目 あ あ や れ #MARUTA

For worldwide fans. Especially Chinese and Russians, whose ancestors had suffered under the Japanese army,

Please be vigilant.

You could only use your past for fun.

Now it’s our turn, but the next round is up to you.

– 흉폭 한 다람쥐 (@i_luvmaself) February 3, 2020

The outrage was met by YouTuber Hero Hei.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAdOyH9hWz0 (/ embed)

Horikoshi finally noticed the outrage and went to his personal Twitter page to clarify that he had no intention of mentioning the atrocities of Unit 731 when naming the character and that he would “replace the name in the future”.

今 週 発 売 の ジ ャ ン プ で 登場 し た 志 賀 丸 太 と い う 名 前 に つ い て, 歴 史 的 な 出来 事 を 想起 さ せ る と い う ご 意見 を 多 く い た だて い ま す.命名 に あ た り, そ の よ う な 意 図 を 込 め た つ も り は あ り ま せ ん で し た.ご 指摘 の お 声 を を 重 く 受 止 め 、 今後 は 名 前 を た た き ま

– (@horikoshiko) February 3, 2020

A translation of the tweet via Google Translate reads:

“Many people have said that the name Shiga Log, which appeared in the jump this week, is reminiscent of historical events. I didn’t want to take that into account when naming. We will take your comments seriously and will replace your name in the future. “

However, some of them did little to suppress the outrage as many felt that Horikoshi’s apology was unsatisfactory and did not address their concerns. The ongoing outrage led Weekly Shonen Jump to issue a statement repeating the decision to “change the character’s name.”

Your statement is:

“(Announcement) We have received concerns that the character (Shiga Maruta ((志 賀 丸)) appearing in the 10th edition of the Shonen Weekly Jump (released on February 3) (My Hero Academia) has a name that bears the name “Can remind of actual historical events.” Neither the author nor the editor intended this when they created the name.

“However, after consulting the author, it was not our intention to refer to the actual historical events that have nothing to do with the character at all, so we decided to change the character’s name if the manga in the comics is published.

February 3, 2020

Weekly Shounen Jump editorial team ”

(Visited 1 Times, 1 Visits Today)

advertisement