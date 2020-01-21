advertisement

I managed to run 7.3 kilometers in a storm so strong last weekend that it’s a miracle I didn’t end up in Oz at the wizard’s feet before the ordeal ended.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Over the course of the month, we will provide suggestions and inspiration in print and online form to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

irishtimes.com/health

I drove in circles around Grangegorman, so the heavy wind was on my back half the time – which was great – and practically blew me on my back half the time – which was terrible.

The wind is not that important – although I blame it on my glacier speed – but I think point three is even more important. Even if it is a small number, these additional 300 meters show how far we have come as a running nation in the past ten years.

Had I driven my windswept circles around the perimeter of the former psychiatric clinic and today’s college house, formerly known as DIT, four times in the past, I would have found myself behind the dim granite walls.

In any case, I could only have roughly estimated the distance covered, and since I would have been unusable in such matters, I would have assumed that each course was about one kilometer long.

But thanks to the rapid technological advances, I measured my progress with incredible precision and I know for sure that I covered 1.57 km every time I walked around the site. For math students who found that four times 1.57 is just 6.28 kilometers, I made up for the extra distance by driving somewhat smaller distances like a Gombe while waiting for my kids to do their GAA training have ended.

I had my smartwatch that was watching me closely as I walked, but surveillance from the magic cloud didn’t stop there. After an angry battery disappointment last week when my supposedly smart watch gave up in the middle of a run, I had a backup.

I downloaded RunKeeper on the advice of a colleague. It’s an app loved by runners around the world and uses a class of magic to keep track of how far and how fast people are running. It also records the run and allows people to post details of their astonishment on various social media platforms and invite friends to join them in running companies.

Plummy accent

My first impression was not that great. For one, it measured my run in miles and gave me progress information in a clumsy English accent taught by a public school. It was basically a Brexit in the palm of my hand and I almost expected it to roar. “Let’s just do it” while I ran.

Every few minutes as I circled Grangegorman, the Brexiteer told me how far I had gone and at what speed I was traveling. It always sounded disappointed.

I then found that the voice settings can be changed easily and that RunKeepers vocal range includes a drill instructor’s voice, a cockney (innit), a Boston accent, a mademoiselle and – in a fascinating way – “your conscience”.

Obviously, I chose “your conscience” for my next run and expected it to overwhelm my runs with memories of all the ways in which I had failed in life. Instead, it promised me wine and festivals when I finished my run. It never kept those promises.

My download noise didn’t stop here. I also paid for an app – a whole € 3.49 – that tells me in real time how fast my heart is racing. My big run was much faster than me and I spent a lot of the time beating at over 150 beats per minute. Dr. Google tells me that this is fine, but it was still alarming to see all the red warnings while I was running.

It not only monitors my run and now records my heart rate every few minutes of my day and stores the data somewhere – maybe at the CIA headquarters in Langley? – to enable me to measure my life, not in coffee spoons as before, but in bar graphs and red warning messages, which is just fabulous.

– Conor Pope follows the 10 km running course and writes weekly how he is doing.

