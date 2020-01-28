advertisement

It was not long after sunrise on the coldest day of the year when I walked across frosty grass to a large group of well-prepared people gathered in a heap in Dublin’s Fairview Park.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Over the course of the month, we will provide suggestions and inspirations in print and online to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

irishtimes.com/health

I approached an officer, a woman in a warning jacket, and explained that I was there for my first park run. She was super encouraging and told me to wait in the crowd.

Minutes later, another equally optimistic volunteer announced her presence and informed us that the run was about to begin. She asked the newcomers to raise their hands and I put mine on, as did a handful of others, and stressed that we didn’t race and times weren’t important.

“Perhaps not for you,” I thought as I smartly moved to the top of the field to make sure I was better placed when the starting shot, which was more of a start, started.

Earlier this week I ran a lonely 8.5 km through Phoenix Park, and although I was thrilled by the distance, disappointed by my speed of 6 minutes per km, I was 5km much faster.

With just one of the three rounds of Fairview Park, I was almost in a state of collapse

First I registered on Parkrun side and printed out a barcode – a prerequisite for getting details about my performance.

My plan was to run to the run, then run the run, and then run home from the run, but luckily I remembered that I wasn’t Forrest Gump before I left, so I got in the car and drove there instead , It was a smart move because in the end I was no longer able to run.

When the non-race started, I set off with the leading pack, which only I loved. It quickly became clear that I had made a terrible mistake. These people sprinted and a gap between me and them opened quickly and grew bigger every second.

I almost collapsed with just one of the three rounds of Fairview Park and in the course of the following round I was overtaken by people who were younger than me, people older than me, a woman pushing a baby in a buggy. An eight year old and a man walking his dog, an old dog who looked like he was ready to be sent to the farm.

It was shameful.

When I finished this second lap, I saw the group I started with. They were very close to me, but only because they had already finished their race and were slowly stretching before driving home.

I puffed and puffed on the track and then hit the only hill on the track for the third time, 500 meters from the finish. It was the first time that I slowed down. No sooner had I done so than a woman ran past and hit me hard on the back.

“Come on, almost there,” she called and ran away.

Your encouragement actually worked and I started running again. In the last 300m I even increased my pace and passed a few people.

I received an email with my destination and my time later in the day. The good news was that about half of the 160 runners landed behind me and I finished fifth in my age group, although I suspect there were no more than five people in my age group.

The email also informed me that I had not contested a race in just over 28 minutes.

My previous secret of running 10 km in 50 minutes or less seemed far away.

Conor Pope follows the 10 km running course and writes weekly how he is doing

Part 1: I won’t mind

Part 2: I limp like an old guy

Part 3: Better go to the pub

Part 4: My fitness app sounds disappointed

