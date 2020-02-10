advertisement

A family was suddenly woken up when part of the roof of their house broke and collapsed in the street below during the Ciara storm.

With winds of up to 70 mph whipping the city and the county, the gable end of the three-story house in Hamilton, Leicester broke in the early hours of the morning.

He brought hundreds of bricks and masonry crashing into a car parked on the side of the property, at the corner of Hamilton Circle and Pickhill Road.

Papa Saeed Farooq was deeply asleep next to his wife in their room on the top floor, with the couple’s three young children asleep in their rooms nearby and his parents occupying a room on the ground floor.

“It looked like an earthquake,” said the 37-year-old.

“It must have happened between 3.30 p.m. and 4 a.m. My wife and I were sleeping at the time in our room on the top floor.

“I heard a charge, followed by a crash noise. I woke up with a start.

“My wife was screaming and the house was shaking – I didn’t know what was going on but I jumped out of bed to investigate.”

Saaed Farooq, owner in Hamilton Circle. The gable of his house collapsed in the street crushing a car and debris littering the road

(Image: David Owen)

He added: “The first thing I did was check the kids to make sure they were safe and I ran down to my parents’ room.

“It was on the ground floor on the side of the house that the gable of the roof fell.

“My father is disabled and they were both in shock. It was even stronger when they slept.”

After making sure his family was safe and that everyone was represented, Mr. Farooq ventured out onto the street.

“My sister, who lives across the road, also felt her windows shake,” he said. “She called me and we met outside to see what was going on.

“I really couldn’t believe my eyes – it looked like half of the roof had come off.

“The bricks fell on a car belonging to one of our neighbors parked below and smashed it. It was pretty scary.

“I thought it was unlikely, but I turned on the light of my cell phone torch inside the car just to be absolutely sure that no one was inside. Fortunately, no one was. “

Dramatic scene off Hamilton Circle as the gable of a three-story property fell into the street, crushing a car and spreading debris on the road

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

Farooq dialed 999 for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and a building inspector from Leicester City Council was also invited to the site.

He said: “The firefighters arrived very quickly, in about five minutes, and a building inspector also came out.

“After checking the house, they decided that, despite the damage, it was structurally sound.

“The winds had been strong enough overnight, but I didn’t think they were strong enough to cause this kind of damage. I’ll have to wait to hear from our insurers, but maybe there was a fault or a weakness in the gable of the roof. We will have to wait and see. “

He added: “I spoke to my neighbor whose car was involved. I don’t think he will get to work this morning.

“But the bottom line is that no one was injured. My parents were quite shaken and my children are staying with parents at the moment.

“If it had happened during the day, who knows – things could have been much worse, then I’m grateful. It’s just one of those things.”

Dramatic scene off Hamilton Circle as the gable of a three-story property fell on the street, crashing a car and spreading debris on the road

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

Leicester City Council workers were on the scene this morning, cleaning up the mess, with a recovery truck being dispatched to pick up the damaged car.

Hamilton Circle was reopened to traffic at 8 a.m. this morning, however, Pickhill Road remains closed.

No one was injured in the incident.

.

