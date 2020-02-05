advertisement

New York rapper Bronson Action is very crazy right now. The hip-hop veteran shared enormous disgust and frustration with his “F * ck, That’s Delicious” setbacks.

Key facts: Bronson contacted Twitter on Wednesday to let some steam escape.

Key details: In October 2018, Bronson spoke about the release of his Viceland network about a controversial meme and revealed the fate of his popular series “F * ck That’s Delicious”.

“They could use that energy and use it to promote the show on their channel. My show. They could promote the music I just released being that we worked together for six years f * cking. just pissed off. It was an underlying thing. It wasn’t just that. It’s all kinds of things behind the scenes that have been bothering me for years. Right now, I’m just ready for a new business. It was beautiful. They gave me the opportunity to do things that other companies wouldn’t have allowed. I did what I wanted. I made shows from scratch and they ended up being amazing – it’s just living life – (my show) ‘F * ck That’s Delicious’ I love this show. Hope it happens again. Hope we go to Brazil. Argentina – I try go to the wildest places possible if n We’re doing another season. We’re not going to fuck Brooklyn. We are not going to eat Jamaican food in southern Jamaica. It’s an envelope. I will not look back in the past and be upset by anything. I feel like it could have been fed a lot more on a lot of different parts. Sh * t is coming and that’s what it is. “(Hot 97)

Wait, there is more: In 2018, tensions exploded after Bronson responded to a Viceland meme citing him as a Turkish butcher Salt bae.

“Do you remember Salt Bae?” Asked the tweet. “It’s him now. Do you already feel old? “However, instead of a photo of the infamous chef, the tweet attached a gif of Action Bronson using a salt mill to prepare a dish, taken from F * ck, That’s Delicious. Bronson n has not found it funny. “yOU, MOTHER WEIRDO, ckers ARE lUCKY tO hAVE BEEN iN MY PRESENCE” said he answered in full. “F * CK yOU AND aLL YOUR bullsh * T. I TAKE MY TALENTS ELSEWHERE BECAUSE YOU DIDN’T LIKE WHAT I DID FOR YOU. “(UPROXX)

Before you leave: Action is currently preparing for a national tour which will start in March 2020.

