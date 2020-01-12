advertisement

Question: I have three children aged six, seven and nine. My husband and I always try to have a homemade family meal every day. I mainly cook because of his working hours, but I don’t mind that since I’ve always loved cooking.

The problem I have is that my children are constantly criticizing my food. I find it really daunting and I get irritated with them. Meal times can be an uncomfortable struggle if they complain and I get annoyed. My eldest has always been negative at the dining table, but now the two younger ones are joining in and complaining about the food – it’s so daunting.

I don’t want to give up serving them healthy food and having a decent meal at home – if they had their way, we would only eat chicken nuggets and fries in front of the TV.

I just wish I could get them to enjoy their food more.

Reply: It is an important goal in every family to establish sitting together for a homemade meal. A family meal routine has many potential benefits for children and parents, as it provides regular time for chatting and contacting, and increases the likelihood that healthy eating habits will be established in the long term. So you and your husband are right not to give up your goal of family meals.

Unfortunately, family battles often occur at mealtimes. Many parents have had similar experiences with children refusing healthy eating and eating times because they are more eager to get children to eat than to talk and talk.

When children complain about food, parents can easily see it as personal rejection. You may have spent a lot of time preparing your healthy food (out of love for your children), and understandably feel hurt if you immediately reject it. Eating and feeding can be an emotional issue in parenting. When children reject your food, it can feel like they reject your love, and it’s easy to take it personally. Knowing how you feel is an important first step in changing your reaction.

Answer calmly

When children complain or reject your food, it is easy to get irritated and get involved in responding by complaining and putting pressure on them to eat it. However, this pattern of reactions can make the situation worse. Children can hit their heels and the food atmosphere can get sour. It also means that the child who doesn’t eat gets the most attention. I have no doubt that your two youngest children have started to complain because they see that their older brother receives your undivided, albeit negative, attention this way.

The key to change is to break this pattern of reactions. If your children complain, react calmly without paying too much attention to them. For example, you could say that we have to eat just that today and then talk about something else. You can also choose to simply ignore complaints and simply speak to the children who eat happily. During family meals, the goal is to talk largely without food, to share news, talk about fun events, etc. Ideally, you should only refer to how good the food is or how it was prepared!

Feed only with meals

One way to promote a healthy family meal plan is to make sure you only eat at mealtimes. If one of your children constantly complains and refuses to eat, avoid persuading or coercing them. When the mealtime is over, just take the food with you without fuss. However, if his natural hunger starts later, avoid giving him new food and remind him when the next meal is due. When he says he’s hungry, you can say, “This is great, you will enjoy your dinner later.”

It is crucial to communicate this in a factually positive tone and to avoid any sarcasm or annoyance. If you find it difficult to put this into practice, you might consider offering a healthy snack like an apple to surprise him, but keep in mind that a little hunger will make the next meal more appetizing.

Involve your children in family meals

The best way to help your children enjoy family meals is to involve them in the preparation, cooking, and cleaning up as much as possible. Take a seat with your children as you plan meals for the week. Ask them about their preferences and take them shopping and cooking. Insist on the rule that the meals they request must be healthy and inform them of what this could be (i.e. one or two vegetables, must be homemade, etc.). Linking with the school curriculum for healthy eating can be useful – they have already received information about the food pyramid, the importance of vegetables, etc. in the classroom.

Read the recipes together and, where possible, state your preferences and special requests – for example, each of them can choose their favorite dish once a week. The long-term goal is that they take on more and more responsibility for family meals.

You could start helping once a week, taking responsibility for the entire meal, and learning to cook mostly for yourself. In this way, you not only change the meal times in the family and make them a truly shared family experience, but also impart valuable skills and abilities that give them a satisfying lifelong passion.

