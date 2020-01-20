advertisement

Prepare your eyeliner and prepare to revitalize your inner emo because My Chemical Romance have announced their first UK show in eight years.

Fans on this side of the pond have been eagerly awaiting the news since the band announced their Halloween reunion last year – and now it’s finally here.

Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way played their first comeback show at The Shrine in Los Angeles Parade to Britain this summer on December 20, 2019, six and a half years after their split.

MCR unveiled the news in a fascinating video. check it out below:

The new clip, An Offering, featured a mysterious camouflaged figure wearing a skull mask and wandering through a forest to some kind of occult ceremony, in which other camouflaged figures gathered around a pentagram painted on the floor.

When the masked person approached, they pulled a dagger from their belt and stabbed it in the heart of the star. It was all very My Chemical Romance.

The video was then cut onto a black screen showing that the band would be playing at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 20, 2020. That is only five months!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 24th at 9:30 a.m. However, you are limited to four tickets per person.

Fans began speculating about the possibility of a UK show earlier this month when the band released a photo of the same hooded figure with a skull mask and labeled the entry with a Union Jack emoji.

In a follow-up video, the Union Jack was shown alongside a selection of symbols that enthusiastic fans deciphered to mean the word “June” in the Theban alphabet. The teasers were all very cryptic, so of course the fans were happy to finally get clear and definitive information.

Many used social media to express their enthusiasm for the long-awaited and highly anticipated return:

With My Chemical Romance just announcing a new show, the tickets will no doubt be like gold dust as fans ask for part of their return to the UK. Tickets for the band’s first comeback show in December were sold out within minutes, and Milton Keynes’ performance is unlikely to be any different.

MCR seem to be making their way around the world with appearances planned in Australia, Japan and New Zealand, but hopefully they will return to the UK for a longer tour soon!

