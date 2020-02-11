advertisement

We are in the basement. The rules that apply to the floor do not fly here. The management company is not involved in the maintenance of washers and dryers. They don’t even know how the machines got here in the first place.

If you have problems with your laundry card or with a machine, you can call this 1-400 number on the gray box near the door. If you think the numbers 1 through 400 are simulated and don’t connect to anyone, you’re right.

A woman sometimes hangs in the laundry room while her clothes are being washed. Other times, she sits and waits, without listening to a podcast or meditating. She is patient and has something called “self-control”.

If you return to the laundry room after the end of your cycle, you lose your right to remove your clothes from the machine. The laundry room is a community space, and everyone will get their hands on everyone else’s underwear at some point – that’s how it is and how we’ve always done it here. When you come back to find that someone has put your wet clothes in a laundry cart, you may feel embarrassed, but those feelings will go away over time.

Following such an incident, the generally accepted dialogue takes place as follows:

Person who took someone else’s clothes off the machine: “Oh, sorry. I hope it’s OK. “

Person whose clothes were removed: “Oh, that’s fine. I am sorry.”

Even if you don’t feel sorry, try to say it as you think. “Fake it until you make it” is one of the many mottos of this laundry room. Another is “Use OxiClean”. Another is “Leave no trace”. And the last one I think of is “Carpe diem” because it’s usually a good idea. In addition, your pile of laundry infiltrates through your front door. It’s time.

You can talk in the laundry room. You could talk about how long each of you has lived in the building, and that’s enough. Or you can give a closed lip smile, or maybe just “smize” – it’s a word coined by Tyra Banks, if you didn’t know it.

If you find a black sock on a machine, leave it there. Even if you realize it’s your sock, you can’t pick it up. That’s it. Keep better track of your business. It’s a shared facility and now it’s everyone’s sock.

There are two types of dryers in the laundry room: an industrial size dryer that costs only $ 1.50 per load and three small dryers that cost $ 2.50 per load. If you call the 1-400 number, they can explain this pricing structure to you.

If you had grabbed the industrial dryer before I could rush to it in my spandex shorts, great for you. I admire your speed and your agility and I will have to do better next time.

If you move your laundry basket so that a neighbor can pass, you must book a flight to Burbank, because you will be a guest on “The Ellen Show”! Most people don’t move their laundry baskets because they have their own needs in mind, but you operate differently. Ellen has heard of your good deed and wants to give you a five thousand dollar laundry card, so you can do as much laundry as you want.

When a machine encounters problems, you should stick a note, scrawled with blood. The note should be on a three-by-five inch lined piece of paper and say something like, “This machine started smoking when I was done with my load.” Just a warning. “

Ignore the cat that sneaks into the laundry room with a tool belt and a small construction hat. He is not there to repair the machines, he has other things to do. It just passes. I am sorry.

If you think these washing machines work too often and are bad, consider yourself fortunate not to have lived here in the 80s. I remember the old machines. I even remember when there were no machines, just buckets.

