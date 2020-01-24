advertisement

Rap artist Lizzo might not be too far off to find out what mom’s lifestyle is. The Grammy-nominated artist recently considered the possibility of slowing things down a bit and focusing on building a family.

Key facts: In her new Rolling Stone cover feature, Liz comes from the idea of ​​having a mini-me or two named after her.

For a long time, the future she had perceived for herself was lonely – “no children, two friends” – with her head buried in her work. “But it’s different now,” she said with a sigh, dropping the advice guru’s voice, delivering self-help sermons with on and off stage. “Like my relationship with my family, I work on it. I open up to friendships. I open up to the idea of ​​children, which is important to me, because my albums are my babies.” (Rolling Stone)

On a related note: On Wednesday, Lizzo blessed social media with a few breathtaking shots of his cover.

Wait, there is more: Lizzo is currently preparing to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

Artists Going On Stage At Music’s Biggest Evening Are Stars For The First Time Billie eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their GRAMMY stage debut; powerful artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will ride together for the first time on GRAMMY stage; and four times GRAMMY winners and MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year Aerosmith, who will perform a mix of some of their legendary hits. Everything happens on Sunday January 26, 2020, live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS television network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (Grammy)

Before you leave: Lizzo is also making history this year at the next Bonnaroo music festival.

