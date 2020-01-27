advertisement

LOS ANGELES – News of Kobe Bryant’s death staggered Grammy attendees on Sunday.

There were flags in the Staples Center, where Bryant played for the Lakers for a long time. Bryant’s face and the message “In Loving Memory” covered digital posters that enveloped the surrounding buildings of L.A. Live.

A somber Ryan Seacrest opened E! Grammy’s red carpet with a tribute to Bryant. “His loss will be felt even deeper tonight in what he thought was home,” Seacrest told the camera. “It’s unthinkable,” said Seacrest. “He spoke to me on the phone a few months ago about the love of being a father and talked so proudly about his daughters and I think so many artists will want to think about it tonight and share their stories.”

As of 3:00 p.m. PT, 1,000 fans had quietly gathered around a memorial in Staples, where memorabilia such as a signed basketball, hundreds of lit candles, and red rose petals written in honor of Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna had died in the helicopter crash. A woman could be heard crying loudly near a barricade.

LA 53-year-old fan Jerry Montero cried as he knelt in the front row of the monument for almost 30 minutes. Finally he got up and shouted: “We love you, Kobe!”

“It’s not just Kobe,” he grieves, Montero said. “It’s everyone who was involved in the crash. It’s terrible. But what made me do it was that Kobe and his daughter were sitting in this helicopter, hugging them and telling her everything would be fine. “Tears ran down his face.” And they’re fine. They are in heaven. He was a wonderful person. “

“He meant so much more than basketball”

24-year-old Joshua Gonzalez held a heavy, black-framed photo of a Game 4 championship over his head. “It’s hard. But if Kobe can play with a broken finger, I can handle it,” said the lifelong Lakers fan before starting an “MVP” song. “He meant so much more to me than basketball. He had this Mamba attitude. I apply it to everything.”

Fan Michael Aparicio, 27, was wearing a purple Lakers jacket and a No. 24 T-shirt and was pushing his five-month-old daughter through the crowd in her stroller. “We pay tribute to one of the greatest,” he said, placing flowers on the improvised Staples Center memorial. “It’s about showing respect. He gave the Lakers his life. We wanted to be here.”

21-year-old Southern California Kelan Parker said that when he heard the news from a cousin, he checked Twitter and thought Bryant’s death was a joke. He arrived at Staples to wait. “He’s been a laker throughout his career, so it hurts SoCal because it’s everything we’ve known in the past 20 years,” said Parker Bryant.

Victor Rodriguez, a 27-year-old youth counselor from LA, meandered through the crowd with a bouquet of purple and gold carnations, looking for a place for them. “I want to show my respect to my favorite player,” he said. “He gave me so much pleasure. My mother played on TV and I heard the news. I was so shocked that I just started crying.”

Kobe and Gia written in red rose petals in memorial. Surrounded by burning candles. Some people kneel on the side in silence. pic.twitter.com/Ta2OqqspCL – Bryan Alexander (@BryAlexand) January 27, 2020

“We are in his house”

Before the pre-televised ceremony began, Recording Academy interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. admitted Bryant’s loss. “Since we are in his house, I ask you to join us for a moment of silence,” he said.

Rick Ross, nominated for the rap song by “Gold Roses”, hopes on the red carpet that someone will pay Bryant his tribute during the show.

“I just want to hear the news from Kobe Bryant and see someone who is definitely celebrating the Black Mamba legacy tonight because that’s what he wants to see. The real champion wants his legacy to be celebrated and it is the responsibility of one People to do this. We should recognize its size. (It is) a great loss. “

YBN Cordae, nominated for the best rap album and the best rap song, said everyone is mourning today.

“Everyone is a Kobe Bryant fan,” Cordae said on the red carpet. “They throw a ball of paper in the trash can, we all say (” Kobe “). The Mamba mentality – keep going, rework, do your best – is something everyone should strive to live for. Peace and quiet.”

The producer Steve Pamon, who received the best music film on behalf of Beyonce, who won “Homecoming” for her Netflix film, was the first to refer to Bryant’s death during the pre-show, which had struck like an shock just an hour earlier , “Rest in peace, Kobe, we love you,” he said on stage.

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, nominee for a contemporary instrumental album, said the mood at the Grammys felt “a little different” after news of Bryant’s death.

“The air is a little heavier,” he said. “I’m bleeding purple and gold. Obviously, today is a sad day because we have lost a legend and my favorite athlete of all time.”

The news of his death permeated the pre-event where attendees began filling the Microsoft Theater before the live show.

“You can still see him in the back of his head, crushing people in the square,” said recording artist Cecil Parker.

