The Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA) fined the Vancouver-based registered dealer Kindle Blythe for $ 35,000 for not exercising due diligence, handling unauthorized transactions, and forging records.

The fine imposed on Monday after approval by a hearing panel far exceeds any fine imposed on a dealer in BC. by the self-regulation agency in 2019.

It also goes beyond a fine that was separately imposed by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) on the person primarily responsible for the accounts related to the violations.

From October 2014 to July 8, 2016 – during the period of most violations – Blythe was registered in BC. and Alberta as a sales representative at Investors Group Financial Services Inc. She is now employed by Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. in Vancouver.

Blythe reached a settlement agreement before facing a hearing with an MFDA hearing panel. The fine stems from allegations of inappropriate behavior in dealing with a doctor’s investment accounts, mainly during the time with the Investors Group.

A suspected co-interviewer is the dealer colleague and senior account manager Mohammad Movassaghi, who has not yet reached an agreement or is facing a hearing. Unlike Blythe, however, Movassaghi is no longer a registered trader after entering into a settlement agreement with IIROC in which it admitted in July 2017 to forge the customer’s signature on forms to allow transfer of investment accounts from the Investors Group to Harbourfront ease (where he moved both and Blythe in 2016). Movassaghi was fined $ 27,500 by IIROC and given an eight-month ban and a twelve-month trial period if he tried to register again.

Many of the facts that Blythe agreed to in the billing are not only to blame for themselves, but also for Movassaghi, who was responsible for most of the accounts managed by the two. Blythe claimed that many of the violations were due to Movassaghi’s instruction.

Nevertheless, Blythe has taken responsibility for various violations, such as B .: unauthorized changes to customer data in the account; unauthorized discretionary trading (approximately 180 shops); and false or misleading records of instructions.

Blythe agreed that she “did not exercise diligence to ensure that the records of the instructions that she created accurately describe the instructions received from the” customer under the settlement agreement.

MFDA staff have considered some mitigating factors to reach the agreement. Blythe “was new to the industry in the relevant period, and part of her confidence in Movassaghi was based on the fact that he was her client, which is why she rejected him because of his broader experience in the industry.” The settlement agreement was fulfilled.

MFDA staff also found that Blythe “has practically no financial benefit from her misconduct” and has no disciplinary history at MFDA. The agreement does not disclose any actual loss or damage inflicted on the doctor who reported the violations after learning that the accounts have changed from one company to another without his approval.

The Investors Group Financial Services had previously had a conflict with the supervisory authority. In 2004, the company was instructed to repay $ 2.6 million to customers for misconduct. Last year a fine of $ 150,000 was imposed for not adequately querying the suitability of mutual funds for two older customers. Mark Kinzel has been President of Investors Group Financial Services Inc. and a member of the MFDA Board of Directors since 2012.

In 2019, the MFDA fined 13 mutual fund dealers in BC based on the latest and completed hearings published on its website. The fines typically ranged from $ 2,500 to $ 15,000 and were related to violations such as failure to obtain customer signatures for business or careful review of proper documentation.

David Michael Gordon, a dealer registered in Campbell River, was fined $ 25,000 last September and was finally banned from trading securities with an MFDA member after failing to at least six customers recommendable to invest in precious metals Sector funds were suitable.

