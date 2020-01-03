advertisement

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Adopting a cat or dog is very common, but what about a stupid swan? One is recovering at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Stroudsburg. It was brought to the center last month after it was shot.

Now the bird is looking for a family to adopt it.

Kerri Kozlansky lives in Hamilton Township. She loves animals, has a large pond and says that a swan can be a nice addition to the family.

“I’ve never heard of adopting a swan, but I think it’s a good idea. It’s something that would be really beautiful in the pond to look at,” said Kozlansky.

Emily Schaeffer is a manager at Pocono Wildlife. She also takes care of the swan. She tells Newswatch 16 that there are a few requirements that potential users must meet.

“Mute swans are an invasive species for North America, so they have no protection and are considered exotic waterfowl pets. They are rather difficult to care for, so we are looking for someone who has a pond, space and time and resources to let these guys live their lives in a place where they can thrive for the rest of their time, ” Schaeffer said.

In addition to ensuring that the swan has enough room to walk around and eat food, it is also recommended that the swan be adopted by someone who has no other swans in their pond.

“That is why it is so difficult for us to place them. We know ponds that have formed families of swans and they are not always nice to outsiders. But if you have an open pond where you currently have no swan, it will do great “Schaeffer said.

If you miss this acceptance of mute swan, you do not have to worry, because another one starts the recovery process. The hope is that it will also be adopted quickly.

If you want more information about adopting the mute swans, please contact the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center here.

