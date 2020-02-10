advertisement

KIBALE —I am a telecommunications professional and a licensed engineer in Uganda and recently a politician and I know Canon Godfrey Mutabazi very well.

Canon Godfrey Mutabazi is the pioneering executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) following the merger with the Uganda Broadcasting Council. He oversaw the transition to a now dynamic commission that is responsible for regulating the communications sector in Uganda.

Some great achievements are

1. A good regulatory framework which has attracted a number of investors in the telecommunications sector and the resulting national benefits.

2. Mandatory SIM card registration for all phone users

3. Improving the quality of service and coverage of services

4. ICT labs in all government-subsidized secondary schools in Uganda.

5. Computer training for communities (young people, women, entrepreneurs, civil servants)

6. Implementation of a national computer emergency response technology (CERT) to prevent cyber-pirates and international attacks

7. Participation and support in the acquisition of modern equipment to facilitate digital migration in Uganda. Those who benefit from free services in Uganda will appreciate it

8. Facilitating the transition from the Ugandan Institute for Communication Technology (UICT) to an advanced training center.

9. Competition on international platforms. Uganda has been brilliantly represented in the International Telecommunication Union by chairing key ITU committees

10. As a member of the parliamentary committee on state authorities and state-owned enterprises in Parliament for the past 4 years, I have not seen any qualified audit questions on the UCC by the Auditor General . This means that the commission was managed effectively by him and his team

11. On a personal level, Mr. Mutabazi has touched so many souls directly or indirectly. He is a religious and pious man. He supported a number of churches, schools and other institutions on an individual basis. No wonder he was a canon in the Anglican church.

12. He fulfilled his contracts without any known scandal, he served his conditions.

This is my short analysis on Mr. Mutabazi and looking at the above, I have no doubt that he will continue to live a happy life because God will reward him for his good deeds.

As the representative of the people of Kibale County in the Kamwenge district, we are happy to have had one of us, a delicate servant of our country, Mr. Godfrey Mutabazi.

God bless you Canon Godfrey Mutabazi.

The author, Eng Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe (MUIPE, REng) is a Member of Parliament for Kibale County in the Kamwenge district.

