Shkodran Mustafi admits that he has had to deal with the pressure of criticism resulting from some high-profile mistakes for Arsenal.

German international Mustafi has been with the Gunners from Valencia since 2016, but his form has deteriorated in recent years.

The 27-year-old was predominantly used in the Europa League and EFL Cup, although Calum Chambers paused for the season and Konstantinos Mavropanos was loaned to Nuremberg, which gave him the opportunity to make a new start in the Premier League.

“If you’ve read criticism – good or bad – it will stay there.”

Sincere. Honest. Direct. @ MustafiOfficial talks about criticism, difficult times and his relationship with our fans

“I was just lowering my head when all the criticism came up to me and worked hard. I just closed my ears and focused on the work, and I think the fans appreciated it somehow,” Mustafi said in an interview with the Arsenal official website. “I just took off my socks to come back.

“When the fans are on your side, it gives you so much more confidence. It is always difficult as a defender because you are always under pressure, especially when you do not have the ball and attack the opponents. Every little mistake and everyone.” A little mistake you make can lead to a goal.

“If you win all of your duels, if you win everything on the field but then make a mistake for which you have been punished, everything you did before will be destroyed. That is what makes this position so difficult.”

“You blame yourself a lot. I’m also pretty strict with myself when I make mistakes. You have to learn to deal with this because the next day you’ll be back in training and focus on not doing it again the same mistake.

“It is something that affected me, but I had to deal with it because I didn’t want to make the same mistake again. I wanted to come to the training area and show them that I would be there for them To be there as a team, I will be there for the fans. “

Mustafi felt that such a review was massively reinforced by social media.

“It’s difficult there to deal with when things are going well and when things don’t work out, it’s even more difficult,” he said.

“If things don’t go well, you obviously don’t like what you’re reading. You don’t agree with a lot of comments, so it’s difficult.”

Jump back

Even if he believes that the criticism directed against him has become too strong at times, Mustafi does not want to be seen as a scapegoat and believes that he and the association have to overcome common challenges.

“I would not say (I was) a goal because it is very difficult if you say that. I do not think the world is about me or that I am the main point of the world,” he said.

“But sometimes it was difficult to understand, because even in some bad games that I wasn’t involved in, I was the one to blame.”

He added: “The next step is for me and the club to recover. Things are not going the way we want them to at the moment.

“We just have to stay together as a team, as a club and with our fans. The people who want the best for Arsenal have to stay united and get back together.”

