A popular Muslim comedy returns this year to the Leicester Comedy Festival.

The show, called Multi-Culture-Lol!, Was organized by New Horizons, a Muslim organization dedicated to showing a positive vision of Islam in Britain in a creative way.

It will be moderated by the actor, writer and actor Eshaan Akbar who appeared on Mock the Week and who will be joined by the actors Bilal Zafar and Nabz Pat who is a newcomer to the festival.

New Horizons co-founder Rabiha Hannan said, “We like to do things differently and more daringly – comedy is a good way to bring people together and break down misconceptions.”

The show is open to everyone and the organizers expect a diverse audience.

“We want to create the kind of platform where we use humor to publish issues,” said Rabiha.

“It is powerful and it is a chance for Muslims to speak of who they are not who they are not, which is often the case.

“Our contribution to society is not one-dimensional and we are moving the conversation forward.”

(Image: New horizons)

Member Nabila Pathan, whose stage name is Nabz Pat, will perform at the comedy festival for the first time after venturing into stand-up after using online platforms to share her act.

She said, “It is intimidating but it is an incredible opportunity.”

The East London comedian did not perform stand-up comedy until last year after being inspired to see others perform and watch comedians on television.

As the only woman in the line-up, she will share her experiences, problems and family stories – something she said she finds “therapeutic”.

“I love comedy and although a lot of my stuff is focused on being South Asian, especially Muslim, the issues I’m talking about affect everyone,” said the 36-year-old woman from East London.

‘Multi-Culture-Lol!’ will be a “pay what you want” event.

To secure the best seats, you can register on the comedy festival website by clicking here.

The show will take place on Friday February 7 at LCB Depot, 31 Rutland Street, LE1 1RE

Doors open at 8:15 p.m. and the event continues until 9:45 p.m.

.

