The owner of one of Leicester’s most popular live music venues has called on customers to stop destroying the place.

Elisabeth Carley-Leonard said The Shed, in Leicester city center, experiences “unconscious vandalism” week after week.

She took over the place, which hosted early career appearances by groups such as Kasabian, the Arctic Monkeys and Ellie Goulding, in 2017, when it faced the grim prospect of demolition.

Since then, the fortune of the place on Yeoman Street has come to life.

But the wave of vandalism started seriously towards the end of last year and the total repair bills are currently over £ 7,000.

Elisabeth said: “We started to notice that these things were happening in the last three or four months of last year.

“People broke sinks, mirrors and toilets and even stole taps – which was just weird.

“It happened every week and it still happens now.

Kasabian, on stage at Victoria Park, played Shed in the early days of the band’s career

(Image: Northcliffe Media Ltd.)

“People come here and destroy things.

“I’m sure it isn’t, but sometimes it’s like a personal attack. It’s not just a job for me, it’s all for me.

“I would say it cost between £ 600 and £ 700 this month and maybe up to £ 7,000 last year.

“Fortunately, we don’t get into fights here, but I would really appreciate it if people stopped taking their assault on the building.

“I can say it’s the men because the girls’ toilets are always spotless at the end of the night.

“We organize parties for young people aged 14 and over, but they are not the ones doing this.

“I would say these are men between the ages of 20 and 35 who cannot control their drink or who have mental health issues. If so, they can still talk to us because we are trained mental health first aiders.

This sink was deliberately broken, says Elisabeth

(Image: Elisabeth Carley-Leonard / The delivery)

“We have security guards at the door, but we can’t afford to have someone in the bathroom all night to make sure no one kicks or punches in our sinks and our toilets.

“The hangar has been here since 1994 and I took it over in 2017 to prevent it from being knocked over and apartments being built here instead.

“The irony is that the people who are doing this are probably saying that they love what we do here and the community that we have managed to build.”

The regulars posted a series of support messages on the site’s Facebook page.

Hayley Louise Chaberlain said: “It is so disgusting that people think they have a right to play with a place that people like and a place where people come together to feel comfortable and have a good time. moment.

“I really hope that whoever did this will receive the punishment he deserves.

“You are awesome and don’t let that hurt the incredible place you have created.”

The Shed in Yeoman Street in Leicester city center

(Image: Google)

Lee Waters said, “Some people who can’t manage their drink get a little rowdy. Absolutely disgusting.

“The place is a place where we come to do concerts, hang out with friends and party. Not a place to get your anger out.

“If you can’t control your anger and your drink, I suggest you stay at home.

Wayne Dunnicliffe added: “This is a great place, sorry to hear that this is happening.

“If you really like music, small rooms like this are so important.

“Streaming and online technology have almost replaced the purchase of physical music, but nothing will ever replace the experience of live music.”

The place, which also hosts live music events for those under the age of 18, has also partnered with a local designer to create a series of T-shirts that he sells to raise funds for repairs.

The clothes carry messages such as “Steal hearts, not taps” and “Crush the stigma, not the mirrors”.

Details are available on the site or on the site’s website.

.

