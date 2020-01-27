advertisement

Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Catholic Archbishop of Kampala recently spoke to the media (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Catholic Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, condemned the government for continuing to block meetings organized by opposition leaders.

In recent months, police have blocked meetings organized by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and those organized by Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine of the People Power movement.

But on Sunday, Archbishop Lwanga accused President Museveni of doing the same evils against which he went to the bush to fight.

“After 34 years, you do the same things that you fought for. The brutality against the opposition gives Museveni a bad reputation. Police brutality should end. The battered are also voters, “he said.

Using the Public Order Management Act, the police blocked several meetings organized by the FDC and Bobi Wine. However, many analysts accused the police of being impartial.

“The president should know that his advisers are cheating on him. Dr. Besigye was treating them, but now they are mistreating him, “said Archbishop Lwanga with reference to the presidential candidate’s four-time role in the Bush War, where he was the president’s personal physician.

Police arrested Dr. Besigye last week when he was scheduled to speak at an FDC meeting in the city of Jinja. Earlier this month, police prevented Bobi Wine from holding consultative meetings to support his 2021 presidential candidacy, despite approval by the Election Commission.

Archbishop Lwanga said on Sunday that President Museveni had made Bobi wine popular.

“Imagine that Bobi Wine was allowed to go where he wanted to go because it is his human right. The whole popularity of Bobi Wine is due to Museveni, ”he added.

