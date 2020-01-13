advertisement

President Museveni on his six-day trek to Birembo in the Kakumiro district (PHOTO / PPU).

KAMPALA – A man who participated in the six-day Bush War trek called “Africa Kwetu”, covering a distance of 195 km, said it revealed the reality of the government in power.

The president, alongside more than 2,000 people, walked and drove at one point before concluding what government officials called “a historic march” which started from Galamba in the Wakiso district to Birembo in the district of Kakumiro – the site of one of the fiercest battles between the National Resistance Army rebels and the troops of President Milton Obote.

advertisement

But Daniel Lutaaya, who participated in the trek, said it was a time for Museveni to see that his government had done little to improve the economic conditions of the people.

“President Museveni did not cover the entire 195 km and neither did we. We slept on top of the hills and I think it was for security reasons. We were under military law. On the first day, we were given the rules and anyone who deviated from them was brought back to the line, ”he said.

“While the story of the NRA was being shared, I saw soldiers crying. President Museveni was confronted with reality, people told him of all their grievances. He says he is going to adopt a directive so that all legislators hold consultative meetings with their constituents to understand what is happening on the ground, “he added.

During the hike, the president paid tribute to the comrades who fell in the Bush war, met the families of his fighters and brought together the elderly as well as the widows and other people who armored the fight for five years. , but some languish in poverty, but have kept hope for years.

Mr. Museveni himself admitted to having met people who needed help.

“During this journey, I was able to reconnect with the widows of our fallen comrades, and again personally contact those who hosted and supported us during the liberation struggle,” said Mr. Museveni.

comments

advertisement