advertisement

President Museveni said some of the appointments and changes he had made were prompted by reports of corruption in some government ministries and departments (PHOTO / PPU)

ENTEBBE – President Yoweri Museveni has warned all officials against any form of corruption.

He reminded them that engaging in any form of corruption on the part of any government official is a great betrayal for Ugandans who desperately yearn for the provision of services.

advertisement

The president was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed ministers, announced during a minor cabinet change he made on December 14, 2019.

President Museveni explained that some of the appointments and changes he had made were prompted by reports of corruption in certain government ministries and departments.

The new ministers who were sworn in included the Hon. Rafael Magyezi for local government and the Hon. Judith Nabakooba for information and communications technology.

Others were ministers of state for the environment, the Hon. Beatrice Anywar, Peach, Hon. Hellen Adoa, Health (General), Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, of Sports, the Hon. Denis Obua, ICT and communications, Hon. Peter Ogwang and Economic Monitoring, the Hon. Molly Nawe Kamukama.

The President took the opportunity to warn the new ministers not to be trapped in the cancer of corruption, but rather to serve the Ugandans with dignity, honesty and loyalty.

“I don’t want to hear about corruption in your departments. If you have the opportunity to serve Ugandans, do not engage in corruption. Do not be a failure for society because of greed, selfishness and arrogance, ”he said.

President Museveni further explained that he had not made many changes to Cabinet because he was aware of the need for stability in many government departments due to the ongoing government work.

He revealed that the new appointments were aimed at recognizing the leaders who still stand up and defend the masses and the plight of ordinary people. He urged the ministers to always stand alongside the masses, reminding them that the national resistance movement is a mass party that draws its strength from the people.

“The National Resistance Movement is very strong and well entrenched. NRM leaders must understand its vision and ideology, which stands alongside the people and mobilizes them to generate wealth. Defend the population against unfair taxation, the collection of fees in UPE and USE schools and in many other government programs, “he said.

Museveni welcomed the young members to the Cabinet, saying that he had deliberately appointed them to join and learn from the Cabinet alumni. He prayed that they would exercise their ministerial duties diligently.

Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, the Honorable First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, the Hon. Janet Museveni, several cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and relatives of the new ministers, attended the ceremony.

comments

advertisement