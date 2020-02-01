advertisement

LR: Associate Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, President, Rebecca Kadaga, Vice-President, Edward Ssekandi, and Chief Justice Bart Katureebe at the opening of the New Year of Law Friday (PHOTO / courtesy) .

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni warned the judicial officers against corruption and made justice the prerogative of the rich.

In a speech read by Vice President Edward Ssekandi at the opening of the New Year of Law at the Kampala High Court on Friday January 31, 2020, Museveni said that the courts should be concerned with protecting the lands of the people, who are their source of economic survival.

“The judiciary should engage in the protection of production by protecting the land of the people; It should not be a wealthy justice system; I urge you to continue to tackle delays in the justice system, ”said Museveni.

President Rebecca Kadaga underscored Parliament’s commitment to building a strong and viable judiciary, saying that the judiciary administration bill will be a priority in the coming days to strengthen the judiciary.

“I want to confirm that this matter (the administration of the judicial bill) has been placed on the Order Paper; it was my desire to do so by February 2019, but the government asked for more time to consult, “said Kadaga.

The bill on the administration of the judiciary aims to ensure the overall functioning, institutional functioning and administrative independence of the judiciary, as well as the retirement benefits of bailiffs. It develops and cements the independence of the judiciary by

self-accounting and protects administrative expenses, emoluments and retirement benefits for bailiffs.

“I intend to do it; if we are going to wait for the new Minister (of Justice and Constitutional Affairs) to settle, then we will delay; I urge the Attorney General to take it back, ”she added.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, who last officiated at the ceremony as chief justice, said systems have been put in place to fight corruption, and also called on the government to increase staff. of the judiciary to end the backlog.

“Zero tolerance for corruption is seriously applied in this judicial system; I formed a task force to investigate the allegations of corruption and some bailiffs were sent for disciplinary action, “said Katureebe.

Mr. Katureebe said that under his leadership, backlog issues had been dealt with significantly, the number of convicts now exceeding that of those on remand.

The outgoing Chief Justice was rewarded for his services, kicking off a succession battle at the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice is appointed by the President on the advice of the Judicial Commission and is the fourth highest public servant after the President, the Vice-President and the President.

The President of the Uganda Law Society, Simon Peter Kinobe, warned defenders against work only for financial reasons, saying that the profession is designed to give back to society, not to expand lawyers.

“Legal practice should not just be about money, it should be about giving back to society and helping those who are vulnerable,” said Kinobe.

